The Overlooked Medicare Benefit That Could Slash Cancer Drug Bills

The Inflation Reduction Act caps Medicare drug costs and expands access to affordable prescriptions for seniors.
Until recently, Medicare patients often faced over $10,000 in yearly out-of-pocket costs for essential oral cancer medications. But with changes to Medicare Part D under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that began in 2025, those expenses are now capped at $2,000 annually. Still, a lesser-known voluntary program within the IRA could further improve affordability for patients needing costly oral cancer treatments, according to new research from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, published in JCO Oncology Practice. () “High out-of-pocket costs often put these critical medicines out of reach and can lead to patients abandoning treatment,” said study lead author Jalpa Doshi, PhD, Leon Hess Professor in Internal Medicine and Senior Fellow at the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics. “The annual out-of-pocket maximum and MPPP together make it possible for Medicare Part D beneficiaries to greatly reduce these costs, on an annual and monthly basis.”
Researchers calculated Medicare patient out-of-pocket costs for cancer drugs taken orally under different scenarios:
- The standard Medicare Part D benefit prior to any changes
- The new annual Part D out-of-pocket maximum introduced by the IRA; and
- The annual out-of-pocket maximum plus patient enrollment in the voluntary Medicare Prescription Payment Plan (MPPP) that permits patients to spread out-of-pocket costs throughout the year in monthly payments.
Examining Cost Shifts for Medicare Patients Using Popular Oral Cancer MedicationsDoshi and her colleagues estimated how these policy changes would impact out-of-pocket costs for 10 popular brand-name specialty oral cancer medications. The medications include drugs commonly used for a variety of cancers by tens of thousands of Medicare patients per year to safely and effectively treat their disease.
Before the IRA’s changes took effect, Medicare patients did not have a cap on the amount of out-of-pocket costs they could expect to pay in a given year. Under the standard Medicare Part D benefit in 2023, patients faced a $505 deductible, 25 percent coinsurance until reaching the catastrophic coverage threshold, and thereafter 5 percent coinsurance for the remainder of the calendar year.
The patient cost sharing requirements under Medicare Part D combined with the high monthly price for these drugs resulted in extremely high annual out-of-pocket costs. The lowest was $11,143 for enzalutamide, used to treat prostate cancer. The highest was $20,592 for the combination regimen dabrafenib/trametinib, used to treat certain types of melanomas and thyroid cancers. A large part of these huge out-of-pocket costs had to be borne in the first months of the year when the deductible and 25 percent coinsurance rate still applied.
Fortunately, under the MPPP—a new voluntary program based on ideas first proposed by Doshi and her team at Penn—Medicare Part D beneficiaries can spread their out-of-pocket costs in monthly payments over a calendar year starting 2025. Thus, for those who chose to enroll in the MPPP in January, costs for each of the ten drugs would be reduced to about $167 per month (i.e., $2,000 spread across 12 monthly payments).
Reference:
- Reducing Medicare Part D Out-of-Pocket Costs for Specialty Oral Anticancer Drugs Under the Inflation Reduction Act: Highlighting the Benefits of Enrolling in the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan - (https://ascopubs.org/doi/10.1200/OP-24-00937)