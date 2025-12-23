The Mystery of Chemobrain Triggered by HIV and Cancer Drugs

Beyond the cure, some FDA approved HIV and cancer drugs create lipid imbalances in the brain, finally causing memory loss and confusion.

Protecting the brain from life-saving drugs! Meds like #Oxaliplatin (chemo agent) and #Efavirenz (HIV drug) cause neuronal damage, leading to #cognitive_impairments. Researchers use mini human brain models to understand and halt this chemo brain. #chemobrain #brainhealth #HIVawareness #oncology #neurotoxicity

Stem Cell Technology Help to Visualize Molecular Damage Within Brain Structures

Revealing How Life-Saving Medications Disturb the Brain's Vital Lipid Balance

Proteomics and Molecular Biology Map the Impact of HIV and Cancer Drugs on Brain

High-Resolution Imaging and Human Organoids Pave the Way for Safer Drug Screening

Recent research reveals that.(The data was according to a study led by the University of Maryland Baltimore County.Scientists used mini human brain models (brain organoids) rather than animal models to understand the effects of FDA approved common HIV/cancer drugs likeon brain cells.The findings showed howand consequently resulting in cognitive decline.Work supported by the new grant will take advantage of Seneviratne’s collaboration with neurologist Jinchong Xu at Johns Hopkins University, who works with human neural cells.The research team will run their trials in miniature human “brain organoids”—clusters of human brain cells grown in the lab from stem cells.“Animal studies are useful, but there are major limitations due to species differences. It is extremely difficult to obtain human brain tissues,” Seneviratne says. “That’s why our collaboration with Dr. Xu has been a game-changer. With the organoids, we will finally see how these drugs behave inside human brain tissue.”A high-resolution approach Seneviratne’s lab employed for their 2024 paper visualizes molecules directly in intact tissues, whereas other methods require grinding up the samples.The technique, a type of mass spectrometry imaging (MSI) called MALDI MSI, allows researchers to determine not only how much of various molecule types are present in the brain, but exactly where.Seneviratne and his collaborators will be using this technique in combination with proteomics—the large-scale study of all proteins in a cell or tissue—in their MSCRF-funded work to track exactly where the drugs and their breakdown products travel inside the brain organoids and how they disturb the brain’s lipid balance.“We want to understand the ‘how’ behind the damage,” says Seneviratne. “If we can pinpoint the exact molecular warning signs, clinicians and drug companies could one day screen new medicines early in their development to help avoid these risks.”The team’s approach is deliberately holistic, extending beyond lipids to other metabolites and key proteins. For example, the 2024Ceramide synthases are key proteins that produce structurally diverse ceramides, so in their upcoming work, the researchers will track changes in ceramide synthase expression across different brain cell types in the organoids.They hope to reveal“I’m driven by the scientific questions, not any single technique,” Seneviratne explains. “We’ll use whatever tools—imaging, proteomics, molecular biology, biochemical analyses—best let us answer them.”By combining high-resolution MALDI MSI and proteomics with human brain organoids that contain the full neighborhood of neural cells, the project offers aThe grant also opens a path for future impact. Part of the goal of the MSCRF is to encourage technology transfer, meaning discoveries could eventually lead to a startup company and new tools for the pharmaceutical industry.“This support lets us turn promising science into something that can genuinely help people,” Seneviratne says. “Ultimately, we hope to.”Source-Eurekalert