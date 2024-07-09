The Mental Health Toll of Cardiac Arrest: Women More Affected Than Men

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Women are more likely to experience long-term anxiety after cardiac arrest than men



Gender Differences in Post-Cardiac Arrest Mental Health Outcomes

Socioeconomic and Employment Impacts Post-Cardiac Arrest

Cardiac arrests impact approximately 350,000 individuals in Europe annually, with less than 20% surviving an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Research from Amsterdam UMC reveals that female survivors have higher rates of anxiety and depression ().Additionally, both male and female survivors experience negative socioeconomic changes as they age, highlighting the need for increased support for cardiac arrest survivors. These findings are published today in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality & Outcomes."We looked at many factors to determine the five-year consequences of a cardiac arrest, here we saw, most significantly, a 50% rise in antidepressant prescriptions in the first year among women that was not mirrored in men. This rise then tapered off to around a 20% increase in prescriptions after five years," says Robin Smits, researcher at Amsterdam Public Health."While we need to carry out more research to understand exactly why this happens, we can already say that it shows that particularly women are not adequately supported after a cardiac arrest," adds Smits.The research group analysed the five-year socioeconomic data of 1250 individuals, with an average age of 53, who had survived an out of hospital cardiac arrest in the Netherlands. Alongside the aforementioned changes in mental health, the research also saw that the employment trends that also affect the general population as they age through their 50s were also present in this group."We saw significant decreases in employment rates and, consequently, earnings. Further, we also saw a change in 'primary earner status' - meaning that the member of a household who had the highest earnings frequently changed after a cardiac arrest. Suggesting that it was difficult for individuals to return to the labour market,” says Smits.The Amsterdam UMC research group has also carried out research, together with partners from the University of Copenhagen, on the survival rates of cardiac arrest. This research published last month showed that women lived longer than men after a cardiac arrest."By combing these two findings, we see that the consequences of cardiac arrest differ depending on your sex. While women may be more likely to survive and live longer, they are also more likely to be affected my mental health issues after a cardiac arrest," says Smits.Source-Eurekalert