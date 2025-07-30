The Living Brain Project: A Paradigm Shift in Neuroscience

The Living Brain Project reveals that most brain genes act differently in live tissue, challenging long-standing neurological assumptions.

Groundbreaking Living Brain Project challenges decades of assumptions in neuroscience



“We’re Looking at the Brain the Wrong Way”

Did You Know?

80% of brain genes behave differently in live tissue vs. dead—rethinking everything we thought we knew.

"I moved into leadership as it became clear to me that the systems I needed to accomplish my goals did not exist yet, and no one else was working on building them," says Dr. Charney.

Rethinking Mental Health

A Living Human Brain Map in the Making!

For decades, we’ve been studying the human brain through observations from dead animals or human models. But researchers have gone beyond those dead and have unlocked a revolutionary attempt to study “The Living Brain!” (Under the direction of Dr. Alexander W. Charney, this project has neurosurgically resected over 300 live brain tissues from living patients undergoing neurosurgery as an attempt to study how genes function in real time. By working with fresh brain tissue instead of frozen samples or postmortem data, researchers found thatthan previously believed. This attempt calls into question decades of brain research findings. The findings could provide a great deal of insight into previous studies.Dr. Charney's ultimate goal is still clear: to find cures for severe mental illnesses such as schizophrenia. "My lifelong goal is to develop cures for severe mental illnesses like schizophrenia. Everything I do in my career is with an eye towards that goal," he says, citing his team's recent Nature Genetics publication on the subject.The issue of collaboration across disciplines is also crucial in this project. The active gene expression profile of the brain is being mapped by neurosurgeons, geneticists, psychiatrists, and data scientists. In real-time tissue analysis, the study captures the behavior, cognitive functions, and disease actively involving thousands of genes, minute by minute.Many schizophrenia-related genes previously identified in dead tissue were not similar to those in living tissue. This suggests thatmight be missing the mark for achieving targeted therapies and offering personalized interventions in psychiatry.Source-Genomic Press