The Interplay of Key Proteins in Alzheimer`s Disease and Potential Therapies

CD2AP plays a crucial role in Alzheimer’s disease by influencing amyloid metabolism, tau pathology, and synaptic function.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

CD2AP in Alzheimer's disease: Key mechanisms and therapeutic potential



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Over 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer's or other dementias. #medindia #alzheimers #dementia’

Over 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer's or other dementias. #medindia #alzheimers #dementia’

Advertisement

Role of Aβ Accumulation in Alzheimer's Disease Pathogenesis

Advertisement

Cell Type-Specific Effects of CD2AP in Synaptic Maintenance

Advertisement

Microglial Activation in Alzheimer's Disease

Connection Between CD2AP and Tau Pathology

Potential Strategies for Enhancing Neuronal Protection

Key Questions Moving Forward

Could CD2AP modulation serve as a novel therapeutic strategy for AD?

How can researchers selectively target CD2AP in neurons versus microglia?

What role does CD2AP play in early-stage AD, and could it serve as a biomarker for disease progression?

CD2AP in Alzheimer's disease: Key mechanisms and therapeutic potential - (https://genomicpress.kglmeridian.com/view/journals/brainmed/aop/article-10.61373-bm025i.0026/article-10.61373-bm025i.0026.xml)