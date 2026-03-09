The Hidden Mental Health Costs of Restrictive Abortion Policies

Tighter abortion laws may have hidden mental health consequences, with depressive symptoms rising among women over time.
Stricter abortion laws may have broader mental health consequences for women. A long-term analysis found that each increase in abortion restrictions was associated with higher levels of depressive symptoms among women
Researchers observed that the equivalent of about four additional restrictive laws corresponded to a 7 percent rise in depressive symptoms. The findings add to a growing body of research exploring the public health effects of reproductive policy.
“Although restrictive abortion legislation is well known to worsen birth outcomes and women’s physical health and even lead to rises in female mortality in some cases, its mental health consequences are still being clarified,” said Sarah McKetta, MD, PhD, assistant professor of Epidemiology at Columbia Mailman School.
Abortion is a common and safe health care service that most Americans support under many circumstances. Nevertheless, it has remained politically controversial and a frequent target of restrictive legislation in the United States. Efforts to curtail abortion access have been characterized as violations of human rights, reproductively coercive, and contrary to principles of reproductive justice.
Do Abortion Restrictions Affect Mental Health?To examine the relationship between abortion policies and depression, researchers analyzed responses from 19,881 women participating in the Monitoring the Future (MTF) panel study, a large national dataset that follows individuals from adolescence into adulthood.
Participants were first surveyed during their senior year of high school. They were then followed into adulthood with assessments every two years until age 30 and every five years beginning at age 35.
Depressive symptoms were measured using a four-item index. Researchers also tracked abortion policy climate in each state using an annual index that captured 18 commonly used restrictive abortion policies across states and years.
In examining associations between state-level abortion restrictiveness and depression, the researchers surveyed female participants in a large U.S. sample from 1990 to 2015 and concluded that legal protections for reproductive health care may benefit mental health.
Are Population-Level Mental Health Effects Emerging?“To further test the robustness of our findings, we assessed negative control outcomes such as motor vehicle crashes and examined male respondents and religious subgroups, as well,” noted McKetta.
“As we hypothesized, associations in the alternative samples were not statistically significant, were stronger among women compared to men, and were not associated with the negative control outcome of motor vehicle crashes. Associations were strongest among women reporting low religious observance and were not significant among those with high religious interest. These tests help reassure us that the associations we are seeing – between restrictive abortion legislation and adverse mental health – are unlikely to be spurious or due to unmeasured confounding factors.”
Previous research examining the mental health impact of abortion policy has often focused on individuals who were pregnant or denied abortion services. However, newer studies are beginning to explore how policy environments may influence broader population mental health.
Other emerging population-based research has found that individuals living in states that enacted more abortion restrictions following the Dobbs decision reported higher levels of depressive symptoms.
According to McKetta, “We provide evidence that, even prior to Dobbs, state-level abortion restrictions were already associated with adverse population mental health.”
These findings provide empirical evidence of the population-level mental health consequences of restrictive abortion policies, highlighting the broader public health implications of legislative changes.
Abortion remains an essential component of health care, and laws that curtail access threaten that care, McKetta notes.
“This study adds to a growing body of literature highlighting the broader public health implications of legislative efforts to restrict health care access—not only for those who may become pregnant or seek abortion services, but for the general population. The findings are particularly relevant given the dramatic shifts in the legal landscape following the Dobbs decision, after which many states enacted even more restrictive laws.”
The study was conducted by researchers from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, the University of Michigan, and Emory University and was supported by the National Institutes of Health and Reproductive Health Research in the Southeast.
