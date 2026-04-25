The Hidden Cost of Safety: Why Syphilis Cases Just Spiked

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Can lifesaving #HIVdrugs have a risky side effect? A long-term #HIVtherapy ‘#HAART’ revolutionized survival but dampened the sense of carefulness, fueling a #syphilis spike. 81% of #syphiliscases could have been prevented if behavioral caution had remained. #HIV #AIDS #sexuallytransmittedinfection #STI #sexualhealth #sexualbehavior #infectiousdisease #epidemiology #publichealth