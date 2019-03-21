medindia
The Head Of A Stillborn Baby Got Dismembered During Delivery

by Mohamed Fathima S on  March 21, 2019 at 10:01 AM Indian Health News
A tragic incident has been reported at the primary health center in Koovathur village in the Kancheepuram district where the head of a stillborn baby got separated from the mother's body during delivery.
According to officials of the Directorate of Public Health, the baby had died in the womb. During the delivery, the head got separated while the torso got stuck in the mother's body.

The woman was later shifted to Chengalpattu Medical Hospital where the baby's torso was removed. Her condition is stated to be normal.

She was admitted to the health center for delivery on Sunday after she developed labor pain.

While the woman's relatives alleged medical negligence, the officials denied the charges.



Source: IANS

