About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

The Gut After Antibiotics: Can Probiotics Heal the Damage?

by Naina Bhargava on Dec 18 2024 11:13 AM

Probiotics have the potential to restore gut microbiota disrupted by antibiotics, requiring further research to clarify their effectiveness and mechanisms.

The Gut After Antibiotics: Can Probiotics Heal the Damage?
Antibiotics are essential for treating bacterial infections, but their use often leads to the disruption of the gut's microbial community. While antibiotics are designed to target harmful bacteria, they also reduce the populations of certain beneficial bacteria and decrease the overall diversity of the gut microbiota. Additionally, antibiotics can cause side effects like antibiotic-associated diarrhea and C. difficile colitis. Probiotics have been found to help alleviate these issues, but the question remains: can they aid in restoring the microbiota?
A recent review article published in Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology presents a thorough examination of the evidence surrounding the use of probiotics to restore the gut bacterial community during and after antibiotic treatment. The paper, written by eight experts in fields such as clinical medicine, biostatistics, microbiome science, and probiotic microbiology, summarizes the current research and discusses both the potential benefits and limitations of probiotics in countering the disruptions caused by antibiotics to the gut microbiota (1 Trusted Source
Antibiotic-perturbed microbiota and the role of probiotics

Go to source).


Quiz on Probiotics
Quiz on Probiotics
Though probiotics have been a part of our diet since ancient times, their use as medicines has been relatively recent. Test your knowledge on probiotics by taking this ...
Advertisement

Limited Studies on the Restoration of Microbial Composition

The scientists found a lack of studies that directly address this research question. Current evidence has not addressed if probiotics in general restore the gut microbiota to its pre-antibiotic state. Some studies have shown that certain probiotics can mitigate shifts in microbiome function due to antibiotic use, but data on restoration of microbial composition are relatively rare and suffer from methodological weaknesses that limit their conclusiveness. Other studies have shown that probiotics administered with antibiotics can lead to microbiota changes – not necessarily restoration - which tend to be interpreted by some as beneficial, but the existing lack of clarity around a healthy microbiota composition and how the microbiota adapts to change makes such interpretations subject to dispute.


Advertisement
Probiotics Help Repair Gut Health After a Junk Meal
Probiotics Help Repair Gut Health After a Junk Meal
The probiotic medicine was able to significantly impact microbial composition in the gut and prevent memory loss after taking junk food.

Evidence for Probiotics in Preventing Antibiotic-Associated Diarrhea

The lack of conclusive evidence for microbiota restoration does not detract from the existing evidence that specific probiotics can reduce clinical symptoms in individuals taking antibiotics. Namely, certain probiotics are shown in meta-analyses to reduce the risk of antibiotic-associated diarrhea and C. difficile-associated diarrhea, to the extent that they are recommended in a number of clinical guidelines internationally. The mechanisms responsible for these benefits remain unclear, but some effects may occur through the gut microbiota or through direct interactions with gut physiology.

The review’s authors state that research in the future should account for the unique effects of each type of antibiotic on the gut microbiota, and should examine how specific probiotic species and strains differently impact gut microbiota restoration. It is likely that no universal probiotic solution exists.


Advertisement
Probiotics - Benefits and Risks
Probiotics - Benefits and Risks
Probiotics appear to exert benefits in a number of conditions. However, adequate studies are required to establish their benefit.

Variability in Methodologies Complicates Evidence Synthesis

A fundamental complication in interpretation of evidence in this field is the difficulty in defining what, when, and how to measure microbiota disruption and recovery, say the scientists. A variety of different techniques are used from study to study, making evidence difficult to synthesize and conclusions difficult to draw. The scientists suggest that proper assessment of the microbiota should include multiple readouts, such as diversity, both relative and absolute abundance, and host-related parameters. However, even commonly used measures, such as those for taxonomic or functional diversity, have inherent limitations for characterizing restoration. Importantly, these measures are multidimensional, yet are expressed as a single output, which can be shared by two very different microbiota. More fundamentally, we do not know which measures of diversity are most relevant to health.


Probiotics Can Protect Pre-school Children from Infections
Probiotics Can Protect Pre-school Children from Infections
Daily probiotics may make pre-schoolers immune to respiratory infections and diarrhea finds study. The bacterial Lactobacillus reuteri DSM 17938 may be beneficial.

The Need for Targeted Research

Lead author Prof. Hania Szajewska M.D. Ph.D. says, “Restoring gut microbiota with probiotics during antibiotic use is an important topic. Although many studies include microbiome-related endpoints, robust research specifically targeting the restoration of gut microbiota as a primary outcome remains limited. We hope future studies will address this gap to enhance our understanding of the microbiome and the clinical benefits of probiotics.”

Co-lead author Prof. Karen Scott Ph.D. says, “Our in-depth examination found very little data to tell us if probiotics can help restore a disturbed gut microbiota. Even though certain probiotics are clearly beneficial when taken alongside antibiotics to prevent negative effects such as antibiotic-associated diarrhea, we still don’t know exactly how they achieve this.”

The Promise of Probiotics for Gut Microbiota Recovery

The effects of antibiotic treatment on the gut microbiota and clinical symptoms continue to be investigated. Probiotics may hold promise as a strategy for gut microbiota recovery, but more research is needed to refine our ability to measure microbiota adaptation and recovery, establish goals for microbiota protection or restoration, and define the effective strains and doses for this purpose.

Reference:
  1. Antibiotic-perturbed microbiota and the role of probiotics - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41575-024-01023-x)

Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Drug News
View All
Advertisement