The Gut After Antibiotics: Can Probiotics Heal the Damage?

Probiotics have the potential to restore gut microbiota disrupted by antibiotics, requiring further research to clarify their effectiveness and mechanisms.

Our gut microbiome contains around 100 trillion bacteria and weighs around 2 kg.

Antibiotics are essential for treating bacterial infections, but their use often leads to the. While antibiotics are designed to target harmful bacteria, they also reduce the populations of certain beneficial bacteria and decrease the overall diversity of the gut microbiota. Additionally, antibiotics can cause side effects like antibiotic-associated diarrhea andcolitis. Probiotics have been found to help alleviate these issues, but the question remains: can they aid in restoring the microbiota?A recent review article published inpresents a thorough examination of the evidence surrounding the use of probiotics to restore the gut bacterial community during and after antibiotic treatment. The paper, written by eight experts in fields such as clinical medicine, biostatistics, microbiome science, and probiotic microbiology, summarizes the current research and discusses both the potential benefits and limitations of probiotics in countering the disruptions caused by antibiotics to the gut microbiota ().The scientists found a lack of studies that directly address this research question. Current evidence has not addressed if probiotics in general restore the gut microbiota to its pre-antibiotic state. Some studies have shown that certain probiotics can mitigate shifts in microbiome function due to antibiotic use, but data on restoration of microbial composition are relatively rare and suffer from methodological weaknesses that limit their conclusiveness. Other studies have shown that probiotics administered with antibiotics can lead to microbiota changes – not necessarily restoration - which tend to be interpreted by some as beneficial, but the existing lack of clarity around a healthy microbiota composition and how the microbiota adapts to change makes such interpretations subject to dispute.The lack of conclusive evidence for microbiota restoration does not detract from the existing evidence that specific probiotics can reduce clinical symptoms in individuals taking antibiotics. Namely, certain probiotics are shown in meta-analyses to reduce the risk of antibiotic-associated diarrhea and-associated diarrhea, to the extent that they are recommended in a number of clinical guidelines internationally. The mechanisms responsible for these benefits remain unclear, but some effects may occur through the gut microbiota or through direct interactions with gut physiology.The review’s authors state that research in the future should account for the unique effects of each type of antibiotic on the gut microbiota, and should examine how specific probiotic species and strains differently impact gut microbiota restoration. It is likely that no universal probiotic solution exists.A fundamental complication in interpretation of evidence in this field is the difficulty in defining what, when, and how to measure microbiota disruption and recovery, say the scientists. A variety of different techniques are used from study to study, making evidence difficult to synthesize and conclusions difficult to draw. The scientists suggest that proper assessment of the microbiota should include multiple readouts, such as diversity, both relative and absolute abundance, and host-related parameters. However, even commonly used measures, such as those for taxonomic or functional diversity, have inherent limitations for characterizing restoration. Importantly, these measures are multidimensional, yet are expressed as a single output, which can be shared by two very different microbiota. More fundamentally, we do not know which measures of diversity are most relevant to health.Lead author Prof. Hania Szajewska M.D. Ph.D. says, “Restoring gut microbiota with probiotics during antibiotic use is an important topic. Although many studies include microbiome-related endpoints, robust research specifically targeting the restoration of gut microbiota as a primary outcome remains limited. We hope future studies will address this gap to enhance our understanding of the microbiome and the clinical benefits of probiotics.”Co-lead author Prof. Karen Scott Ph.D. says, “Our in-depth examination found very little data to tell us if probiotics can help restore a disturbed gut microbiota. Even though certain probiotics are clearly beneficial when taken alongside antibiotics to prevent negative effects such as antibiotic-associated diarrhea, we still don’t know exactly how they achieve this.”The effects of antibiotic treatment on the gut microbiota and clinical symptoms continue to be investigated. Probiotics may hold promise as a strategy for gut microbiota recovery, but more research is needed to refine our ability to measure microbiota adaptation and recovery, establish goals for microbiota protection or restoration, and define the effective strains and doses for this purpose.Source-Eurekalert