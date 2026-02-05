The “Go Red. Shop With Heart.” Campaign

The American Heart Association’s ‘Go Red’ movement tackles the women’s heart crisis by funding research and closing gender-based medical gaps.
Let’s fight the women’s heart health crisis this February, by joining The American Heart Association’s Go Red Shop with Heart campaign, and fund life-saving cardiovascular research. According to the research, heart disease and stroke kill more women each year than all cancers combined. Your purchases help fill the medical research gap.
Retailers like Michael Kors and Reebok are inviting you to support American Heart Month at checkout to save lives.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
"Go Red. Shop with Heart." to save women's lives and support heart health this February
Go to source)
Cardiovascular diseases are a leading cause of death among women, yet heart disease in women is underappreciated and underrepresented in research; the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women initiative aims to address these gaps.(2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Inaugural Go Red for Women Issue
Go to source)
Cardiovascular disease is a major health threat to women, and an increasing trend annually. Therefore, the study emphasizes the need for prompt recognition and treatment to every mother, daughter, and sister to reduce morbidity and mortality.(3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Cardiovascular Health in Women An Overview of Gender-Related Issues
Go to source)
American Heart Association Tackling Underrepresentation in Medical Research“Nearly 1 in 3 women die from cardiovascular disease each year, yet women are still profoundly underrepresented in the clinical research, science and medicine that could save their lives,” said Nancy Brown, American Heart Association Chief Executive Officer.
“Retailers and consumers are uniquely positioned to turn everyday moments into meaningful change through Go Red. Shop with Heart. We’re inviting shoppers to stand with us during American Heart Month by driving heart health awareness and raising vital funds to help the American Heart Association turn this tide and save and improve women’s lives.”
In addition to the brands supporting Go Red. Shop with Heart., more than 40 other nationwide retailers across a wide range of industries are also inviting customers to support the American Heart Association this February.
Through the ‘Association’s Life Is Why’ campaign, shoppers can support the fight against America’s number one killer by donating at checkout, in store and online.
Retail Ecosystem is Uniting to Expand Women’s Heart Health Research“Retail has always been a powerful connector,” said American Heart Association volunteer board member Mindy Grossman, partner and vice chair of Consello and member of ‘The DealmakeHers,’ a community of female CEOs, founders and investors working across the consumer and retail ecosystem to expand women’s influence in deal-making and industry leadership.
“Shop with Heart gives our industry a shared platform to lead with purpose and unite consumers in support of heart health.”
According to the newly released American Heart Association 2026 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics Update, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. and stroke is the number four cause of death.
Adopting Lifestyle Changes to Fight the Future Burden of Heart DiseaseCardiovascular diseases, including all types of heart disease and stroke, claim more lives in the U.S. each year than all forms of cancer and accidental deaths — the #2 and #3 causes of death — combined.
Projections by the Association forecast that at least 6 in 10 U.S. adults will have cardiovascular disease within the next 30 years and related costs are expected to triple.
Fortunately, approximately 80% of cardiovascular disease is preventable through lifestyle changes such as following the ‘Association’s Life’s Essential 8,’ the key measures for improving and maintaining cardiovascular health.
Reference:
- “Go Red. Shop with Heart.” to save women’s lives and support heart health this February - (https://newsroom.heart.org/news/go-red-shop-with-heart-to-save-womens-lives-and-support-heart-health-this-february)
- Inaugural Go Red for Women Issue - (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.116.027131)
- Cardiovascular Health in Women An Overview of Gender-Related Issues - (https://journals.lww.com/aenjournal/fulltext/2009/01000/cardiovascular_health_in_women__an_overview_of.11.aspx)
Source-Eurekalert