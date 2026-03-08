The Forgotten Appointment: Why Millions of NHS Visits Are Being Missed

What happens when patients miss NHS appointments? Can app notifications and digital reminders help reduce missed consultations?
On a busy weekday morning in England, thousands of people wake up with a familiar plan: work meetings, school runs, errands, and perhaps a visit to their GP. But by the end of the day, many of those planned doctor visits never happen. () Across the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), missed medical appointments have become a quiet but serious problem. New survey findings reveal that nearly one in four patients have missed an NHS appointment simply because they forgot or arrived too late.
A Hidden Strain on the NHSBehind that statistic lies a deeper challenge for a healthcare system already under immense pressure.
The scale of the issue is striking. In 2025 alone, patients missed around 16 million GP appointments in England, accounting for roughly one in every 23 booked consultations.
To understand what that means in real terms, health officials say it is equivalent to every GP practice in England losing an entire day of appointments each month because patients did not attend.
At the same time, demand for healthcare continues to grow. GP practices scheduled around 376 million appointments in 2025, more than eight million additional visits compared with the previous year.
In other words, while doctors are working harder to increase availability, a significant number of valuable consultation slots are still being lost.
Each missed appointment is not just an empty chair in a waiting room. It is also an opportunity lost for another patient who may urgently need care.
The Real Reasons Behind Missed Medical AppointmentsFor many people, missing an appointment is not intentional. According to survey data of 2,000 patients across England:
- 12% said they forgot about their appointment
- 11% said they arrived too late to be seen
Studies on healthcare attendance patterns show that patients commonly miss appointments due to:
- Work and family responsibilities
- Transportation problems
- Confusion about appointment times
- Difficulty navigating appointment booking systems
- Financial or social barriers
This means the issue is partly behavioral but also tied to broader social and logistical factors.
The Cost of a Missed AppointmentMissed appointments create ripple effects across the healthcare system. When a patient does not attend a scheduled consultation, doctors and nurses lose valuable clinical time that could have been used to treat others.
As a result, other patients often face longer waiting times, while administrative staff must spend additional effort rescheduling appointments and managing the gaps in schedules. In some cases, delayed consultations can postpone diagnoses or treatment, potentially affecting patient health outcomes. Over time, these inefficiencies contribute to longer waiting lists and slower access to care.
Researchers note that missed medical appointments can significantly strain healthcare systems worldwide, affecting both operational efficiency and patient outcomes. For patients themselves, skipping a consultation may allow symptoms to worsen before medical attention is received.
A Digital Solution: “Tap the NHS App”To address this challenge, the NHS has launched a campaign encouraging patients to enable push notifications in the NHS App, a mobile platform designed to help people manage their healthcare services.
The approach is straightforward: reminders sent directly to a patient’s phone can reduce the likelihood of forgotten appointments. The app allows users to receive alerts about upcoming visits, cancel or rearrange appointments quickly if plans change, order repeat prescriptions, and view their health records or messages from doctors.
With more than 40 million registered users, the NHS App has become one of the largest digital health platforms in the UK. Health officials believe that encouraging more patients to activate notifications could help recover millions of appointment slots that would otherwise go unused each year.
A Shift Toward Digital HealthcareThe push for tools like the NHS App reflects a broader digital transformation across the healthcare system. Increasingly, patients are turning to online services to manage their medical needs, from booking appointments to accessing consultations and prescriptions.
Recent data suggests that a large majority of adults now find it easier to contact their GP online compared with previous years. As demand for healthcare continues to grow, digital platforms are helping medical services operate more efficiently while improving access for patients.
Online appointment booking, virtual consultations, and digital prescription tracking are becoming common features of modern healthcare delivery, enabling systems like the NHS to serve millions of people more effectively.
While digital tools play an important role, health leaders emphasize that patient behavior remains a key factor in reducing missed appointments.
Simple actions such as setting reminders, cancelling appointments in advance when plans change, or using digital platforms to manage schedules can make a meaningful difference.
If more patients adopt these habits, millions of appointment slots could become available for people who need medical care. In a healthcare system facing constant demand, even one cancelled appointment can allow another patient to receive timely treatment.
Sometimes, the difference between a missed consultation and receiving care on time may be as simple as noticing a reminder notification on a phone.
References:
- NHS urges ‘tap the app’ as 1 in 4 miss appointments - (https://www.england.nhs.uk/2026/03/nhs-urges-tap-the-app-as-1-in-4-miss-appointments/)