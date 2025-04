The Dementia Forecast Hiding in Your Bloodstream

Dementia blood biomarkers is linked to age, sex, genetics, and menopause.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Women's brain aging: Effects of sex-hormone exposure, pregnancies, and genetic risk for Alzheimer's disease



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Your age and hormones may reveal early dementia risk—right from a blood test.’

Your age and hormones may reveal early dementia risk—right from a blood test.’

Advertisements

New Frontier in Dementia Detection

genetics

Advertisements

Role of Age, Sex, and Genetics in Biomarker Levels

Dementia-related biomarkers

Advertisements

Hormonal Clues and the Menopause Link to Dementia Risk

neuroinflammation

Women's brain aging: Effects of sex-hormone exposure, pregnancies, and genetic risk for Alzheimer's disease - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32856754/)

Groundbreaking new research suggests that your age, sex, genetics—even menopause —could hold vital clues about your risk of developing. As scientists race to uncover the secrets behind Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases, this study might just bring us one step closer to early diagnosis and prevention. Curious how your biology could be talking? Let’s dive into the science that could shape the future of brain health ().Age, sex, hormonal changes, andinfluence the expression of certain biomarkers for dementia in the blood. The research, which analyzed data from a 17-year study, found that these factors are linked to three biomarkers that influence a person's risk of dementia. The study found that these biomarkers are found in the blood when nerve cells are injured or die, and when cells repair injury.increase significantly with age, with levels nearly doubling by age 75. Women showed higher levels of, while men had more nerve damage markers. Those with the APOEe4 gene also had elevated tau and glial protein levels, highlighting the impact of genetics and sex on dementia risk.The study revealed that females without menopause had higher levels of glial acidic proteins, possibly due to sex hormones, a potential link to. Understanding these biomarkers could improve future dementia tests using simple blood tests.Source-American Academy of Neurology