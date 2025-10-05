The Deadly Paradox: Why Global Drug Addiction Harm Is Surging

Drug deaths rise due to gaps in harm reduction, potent substances, and worsening social and healthcare conditions.

DUD Incidence Surges 36% Since 1990, Total Cases Hit 53.1 Million

commonly referred to as drug addiction, are chronic, relapsing conditions characterized by the compulsive use of psychoactive substances despite significant physical, psychological, and social harm. ( )According to estimates from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), overexperienced a diagnosable drug use disorder, underscoring the urgent global need for prevention, treatment, and harm reduction strategies to address this persistent public health challenge.But is this considerable global health burden increasing or decreasing? And what are the predicted trends for the near future? Now, a team of researchers from China has applied state-of-the-art statistical methods to find the answer to these questions. They have published their results in“We show that, while the number ofand the total health loss has risen,” said Dr Ning Zhang, a professor at Jinshan Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai, and the study’s corresponding author.Zhang and colleagues analyzed records from the Global Burden of Disease Study, collected by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle.The results from their analyses showed that worldwide, the global incidence (that is, new cases per year) of DUD increased by 36% between 1990 and 2021, from 10 million to 13.6 million people. Over the same period, the global prevalence (that is, total cases) of DUD increased by 34% to 53.1 million people.However, the world’s population also rose by 50% between 1990 and 2021. When the authors corrected for this increase, they found a relative reduction by 6% in the global prevalence rate of DUD, from 709.2 cases per 100,000 in 1990 to 663.8 cases per 100,000 people in 2021.Despite this slight decline in prevalence rate,The global number of deaths more than doubled over the same period, from 61,774 to 137,278 deaths per year.Likewise, the global number of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs; a measure of the number of healthy life-years lost, due to death and disability) surged by 75% from 8.9 million years in 1990 to 15.6 million years in 2021.The authors concluded that paradoxically, a slightly lower incidence of DUD in 2021 resulted in a much greater health burden around the world.“The surge in deaths is mostly due to systemic gaps in harm reduction and access to treatment. It’s not necessarily new drugs, but the combination of potent substances like opioids and cocaine, along with worsening social and healthcare conditions for existing users, which is responsible,” said Zhang.In general, regions and countries with a high socio-economic index had greater incidences and prevalences of DUD and lost more lives and healthy life-years than those with a low socio-economic index. For example,The highest prevalence of DUD occurred in the US, with 3,821.4 cases per 100,000 persons in 2021. In Western Europe, the prevalence increased by 7% to 1,201.2 cases per 100,000 persons over this period.The authors found no evidence that these grim numbers will improve anytime soon.“If current patterns continue, deaths will likely remain high – or rise further – in high-income settings unless overdose prevention, treatment coverage, and harm-reduction are rapidly scaled up,” said Zhang.“Some middle-income regions may keep improving, but places with aging populations or economic stress could see worsening harms without targeted action.”Source-Eurekalert