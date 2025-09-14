About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
The Cognitive Cliff: Australia's Impending Dementia Crisis

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 14 2025 12:34 AM

Tips to prevent dementia: stay physically active, eat a balanced diet, keep your mind engaged, and stay socially connected.

Australia is set to experience a sharp rise in dementia cases over the next four decades, with more than 1.1 million people expected to be living with the condition by 2065, according to the latest Dementia in Australia report released by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW). ()

Dementia Cases Set to More Than Double

The report highlights a dramatic increase from the 425,000 Australians living with dementia in 2024 to a projected 1.1 million by 2065.

The aging population remains the primary driver of this surge, raising urgent concerns about the future capacity of the healthcare system, aged care services, and community support structures.

The AIHW data shows that dementia affects women at higher rates than men. In 2024, approximately 266,000 women and 159,000 men were living with dementia.

By 2065, those numbers are expected to climb significantly, with 662,000 women and 390,000 men projected to be affected. The report stresses that women not only face a greater risk of developing dementia but are also more likely to take on unpaid caregiving roles, intensifying the gendered impact of the disease.

Dementia as Australia’s Leading Cause of Death

The findings reaffirm dementia’s devastating toll. In 2023, dementia was the leading cause of death in Australia, accounting for about 17,400 deaths — including 10,900 women and 6,500 men.

The report encompasses all major types of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, and cases of unspecified dementia.

Public health experts warn that without major advances in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, the rising dementia burden will place unprecedented strain on families, healthcare workers, and the broader economy. Policymakers are being urged to accelerate investment in dementia research, expand community care options, and strengthen support systems to prepare for the coming decades.

References:
  1. Dementia in Australia - (https://www.aihw.gov.au/reports/dementia/dementia-in-aus/contents/how-many-people-have-dementia/prevalence-of-dementia)
