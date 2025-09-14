The Cognitive Cliff: Australia`s Impending Dementia Crisis

Tips to prevent dementia: stay physically active, eat a balanced diet, keep your mind engaged, and stay socially connected.
Australia is set to experience a sharp rise in dementia cases over the next four decades, with more than 1.1 million people expected to be living with the condition by 2065, according to the latest Dementia in Australia report released by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW). ()
Dementia Cases Set to More Than DoubleThe report highlights a dramatic increase from the 425,000 Australians living with dementia in 2024 to a projected 1.1 million by 2065.
‘By 2065, Australia's #dementia challenge is projected to surge, with an estimated 662,000 women and 390,000 men affected. This isn't just a health issue; it's a societal one. We need to act now. #DementiaAwareness #Australia’The aging population remains the primary driver of this surge, raising urgent concerns about the future capacity of the healthcare system, aged care services, and community support structures.
The AIHW data shows that dementia affects women at higher rates than men. In 2024, approximately 266,000 women and 159,000 men were living with dementia.
By 2065, those numbers are expected to climb significantly, with 662,000 women and 390,000 men projected to be affected. The report stresses that women not only face a greater risk of developing dementia but are also more likely to take on unpaid caregiving roles, intensifying the gendered impact of the disease.
Dementia as Australia’s Leading Cause of DeathThe findings reaffirm dementia’s devastating toll. In 2023, dementia was the leading cause of death in Australia, accounting for about 17,400 deaths — including 10,900 women and 6,500 men.
The report encompasses all major types of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, and cases of unspecified dementia.
