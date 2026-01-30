The Cognitive Benefits of Grandparent Caregiving

Caring for grandkids supports mental health and boosts memory in caregiving grandparents.

, according to a groundbreaking study published by the American Psychological Association in the journalThe research reveals that.(Experts suggest that it isn’t just about the time spent or the specific activities performed; rather it is the purposefulActive grandparenting not only promotes healthy aging but also helps lower age-related mental health risks like dementia in seniors.“Many grandparents provide regular care for their grandchildren – care that supports families and society more broadly,” said lead researcher Flavia Chereches, MS, of Tilburg University in the Netherlands.“An open question, however, is whether. In this research, we wanted to see if providing grandchild care might benefit grandparents’ health,.”To study this, Chereches and her colleagues examined data from 2,887 grandparents (all older than age 50, with a mean age of 67) who took part in the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing. Participants answered survey questions and completed cognitive tests three times between 2016 and 2022.The survey asked whether participants had provided care for a grandchild at any point in the past year.It also asked detailed questions about how frequently they provided care and what kinds of care they provided –and more.Overall, the researchers found that grandparents who provided childcare scored higher on tests of both memory and verbal fluency compared with those who didn’t, even after adjusting for age, health and other factors.This held true regardless of the frequency and type of care the grandparents provided. The researchers also found that grandmothers who provided care saw fewer decline on cognitive tests over the course of the study compared with those who didn’t.“What stood out most to us was that being a caregiving grandparent seemed to matter more for cognitive functioning than how often grandparents provided care or what exactly they did with their grandchildren,” said Chereches.“More research is needed to replicate these findings, yet, if there are benefits associated with caregiving for grandparents, they might not depend on how often care is provided, or on the specific activities done with grandchildren, but rather on the broader experience of being involved with caregiving.”Further work should also be done to explore the effects of family context and other variables, Chereches said.where they feel unsupported or feel that the caregiving is not voluntary or a burden.”Source-Eurekalert