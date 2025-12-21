The Case for Flavor Bans: Nicotine is a Silent Heart Toxin

Health experts insist for stern policies and regulations on all nicotine products to stop the new wave of addiction among younger people.

Nicotine and the cardiovascular system: unmasking a global public health threat



Unmasking the Potent Toxins of Nicotine That Damage Heart and Blood Vessel

Experts Warn That Newer Nicotine Products are Entry Points to Smoking

Integrating Cardiovascular Plans and Online Sales to Shield Youth from Nicotine Addiction

Factors Like Pollution and Nicotine are Changing the Fight Against Heart Disease

National Smoke-Free Laws Must Evolve to Include Vapes and Heated Tobacco

Nicotine and the cardiovascular system: unmasking a global public health threat - (https://academic.oup.com/eurheartj/advance-article/doi/10.1093/eurheartj/ehaf1010/8377624)

(blood vessels), according to a landmark study led by European Society of Cardiology, published in.(The report cautions the increasing wave of nicotine addiction among young people, indicating that 75% of young adult vapers have never used cigarettes.The hidden cost of vaping contributes to serious cardiovascular issues, strokes and other vascular conditions.The report was written by Professor Thomas Münzel from University Medical Centre, Mainz, Germany, Professor Filippo Crea from Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Rome, Italy, Professor Sanjay Rajagopalan from Case Western Reserve School of Medicine, Cleveland, USA, and Professor Thomas F. Lüscher from Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospitals, London, UK, President of the European Society of Cardiology.The paper comes at a critical regulatory turning point, following the European Commission’s revised Tobacco Taxation Directive, which for the first time introduces a minimum tax on e-liquids, heated tobacco and nicotine pouches.Youth addiction is rising rapidly, fuelled by flavours, social media marketing and regulatory loopholes.Passive exposure to smoke, vape and heated tobacco emissions also causes vascular harm.. Policy gaps persist across Europe, enabling new nicotine products to avoid taxation, packaging rules and public-use restrictions.However, the researchers caution that the longer-term effects of newer tobacco products are not yet known, so more research is needed to fully understand their impacts. They also acknowledge that many people use cigarettes alongside other nicotine products, making it harder to pinpoint the effects of the individual nicotine products.The report’s authors call for:Professor Münzel said: “. No product that delivers nicotine is safe for the heart.“Our findings show that nicotine by itself, even without the multitude of toxic combustion products, tar, or free radicals present in cigarette smoke, drives cardiovascular damage.”. Otherwise, we risk losing an entire generation to nicotine addiction.“The next heart attack, the next stroke, the next cardiovascular death may not come from a cigarette, but from a flavoured pod, a nicotine pouch, or a waterpipe in a café. If Europe fails to act now, we will face the largest nicotine addiction wave since the 1950s.”Professor Crea added: “. Traditional risk factors are only responsible for around half of cardiovascular disease. The remaining half is explained by emerging risk factors including pollution, depression and infections.”“Use of nicotine, in any form, also contributes to this cardiovascular risk. Cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer, so a strong, comprehensive call to action is needed.”Professor Lüscher said: “.”“We need political action. Flavour bans, effective taxation, comprehensive advertising restrictions, and the inclusion of vaping and heated tobacco in all smoke-free laws are no longer optional – these are essential measures to prevent cardiovascular disease.”“Science is clear: the cardiovascular toxicity of nicotine is evidence-based by now. The duty now lies with legislators to protect the public, especially children, from a new epidemic of addiction and disease.”Source-Eurekalert