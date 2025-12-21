The Case for Flavor Bans: Nicotine is a Silent Heart Toxin

Health experts insist for stern policies and regulations on all nicotine products to stop the new wave of addiction among younger people.
Using nicotine in any form like vaping, smoking, e-cigarettes, shisha, or pouches creates direct perils to heart and vascular system (blood vessels), according to a landmark study led by European Society of Cardiology, published in European Heart Journal.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Nicotine and the cardiovascular system: unmasking a global public health threat
Go to source) The report cautions the increasing wave of nicotine addiction among young people, indicating that 75% of young adult vapers have never used cigarettes.
To fight this nicotine crisis, experts are calling for immediate ban on all flavors, limiting social media influencers, and taxation for nicotine products.
The hidden cost of vaping contributes to serious cardiovascular issues, strokes and other vascular conditions.
TOP INSIGHT
Did You Know?
Your heart under siege! From #vapes to pouches, #nicotine consumption leads to severe heart health damages, #strokes, and deteriorates vascular system. Scientists call for an end to the “safer nicotine” narrative. #nicotine #hearthealth #vaping #nicotinepouches #cardiovascular_disease
Unmasking the Potent Toxins of Nicotine That Damage Heart and Blood VesselThe report was written by Professor Thomas Münzel from University Medical Centre, Mainz, Germany, Professor Filippo Crea from Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Rome, Italy, Professor Sanjay Rajagopalan from Case Western Reserve School of Medicine, Cleveland, USA, and Professor Thomas F. Lüscher from Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospitals, London, UK, President of the European Society of Cardiology.
The paper comes at a critical regulatory turning point, following the European Commission’s revised Tobacco Taxation Directive, which for the first time introduces a minimum tax on e-liquids, heated tobacco and nicotine pouches.
Nicotine is a potent cardiovascular toxin, causing damage to the heart and blood vessels, regardless of the delivery system. No nicotine-containing product is safe for blood vessels or the heart. This includes e-cigarettes, heated tobacco, waterpipes, cigars and oral nicotine pouches.
Experts Warn That Newer Nicotine Products are Entry Points to SmokingYouth addiction is rising rapidly, fuelled by flavours, social media marketing and regulatory loopholes.
Passive exposure to smoke, vape and heated tobacco emissions also causes vascular harm.
Vapes and pouches are not effective cessation tools, but rather are an entry point to smoking and often lead to dual use (alongside cigarettes). Nicotine-related illness cost hundreds of billions of Euros in healthcare and productivity losses every year. Policy gaps persist across Europe, enabling new nicotine products to avoid taxation, packaging rules and public-use restrictions.
However, the researchers caution that the longer-term effects of newer tobacco products are not yet known, so more research is needed to fully understand their impacts. They also acknowledge that many people use cigarettes alongside other nicotine products, making it harder to pinpoint the effects of the individual nicotine products.
Integrating Cardiovascular Plans and Online Sales to Shield Youth from Nicotine AddictionThe report’s authors call for:
- Flavour bans for all nicotine products
- Taxation on all nicotine products that is proportional to nicotine content
- Plain packaging for all nicotine products
- Comprehensive indoor and outdoor smoke- and aerosol-free laws
- Strict online sales controls and social media advertising bans
- Integration of nicotine prevention into cardiovascular care
- National cardiovascular prevention plans that explicitly address nicotine
Factors Like Pollution and Nicotine are Changing the Fight Against Heart Disease“Our findings show that nicotine by itself, even without the multitude of toxic combustion products, tar, or free radicals present in cigarette smoke, drives cardiovascular damage.”
“The narrative of ‘safer nicotine’ must end. Europe urgently needs unified regulation that covers all nicotine products, especially to protect adolescents, who are now the primary targets of aggressive marketing. Otherwise, we risk losing an entire generation to nicotine addiction.
“The next heart attack, the next stroke, the next cardiovascular death may not come from a cigarette, but from a flavoured pod, a nicotine pouch, or a waterpipe in a café. If Europe fails to act now, we will face the largest nicotine addiction wave since the 1950s.”
Professor Crea added: “Our knowledge of cardiovascular risk keeps evolving. Obviously, we must abate the well-known traditional risk factors including hypertension, diabetes, obesity and smoking. Traditional risk factors are only responsible for around half of cardiovascular disease. The remaining half is explained by emerging risk factors including pollution, depression and infections.”
National Smoke-Free Laws Must Evolve to Include Vapes and Heated Tobacco“Use of nicotine, in any form, also contributes to this cardiovascular risk. Cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer, so a strong, comprehensive call to action is needed.”
Professor Lüscher said: “This paper is a wake-up call for regulators. The shift from cigarettes to e-cigarettes and flavoured pouches is no effective harm reduction; it is rather a transformation of addiction strategies.”
“We need political action. Flavour bans, effective taxation, comprehensive advertising restrictions, and the inclusion of vaping and heated tobacco in all smoke-free laws are no longer optional – these are essential measures to prevent cardiovascular disease.”
“Science is clear: the cardiovascular toxicity of nicotine is evidence-based by now. The duty now lies with legislators to protect the public, especially children, from a new epidemic of addiction and disease.”
Reference:
- Nicotine and the cardiovascular system: unmasking a global public health threat - (https://academic.oup.com/eurheartj/advance-article/doi/10.1093/eurheartj/ehaf1010/8377624)
Source-Eurekalert