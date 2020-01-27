Cognitive abilities are correlated with iron levels in brain tissue rise during development.

Brain Requires Iron For Healthy Cognitive Development

‘The research team found that brain iron levels in the basal ganglia steadily increase throughout development and, in two subregions.’

Decreased brain iron in one subregion, the putamen, was correlated with impaired performance on cognitive tasks involving reasoning and spatial processing, suggesting that brain iron is needed for healthy cognitive development.



Future work could lead to iron supplementation as an intervention for atypical cognitive development. Brain cells stay healthy in part by storing iron. It is most concentrated in the basal ganglia, a brain region that filters incoming information from moment to moment and suggests the best action to take. Low iron in the basal ganglia during early life is linked to cognitive impairment, yet we don't know how iron levels change during typical development.