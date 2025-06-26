The Biology Behind Bad Smells

The world of bad smells and how biology plays a crucial role in our perception of unpleasant odors.

Decoding Smell: How the Brain Generates Responses

Mice as Models: Human Neurochemical Insights

In the future, the research could help clinicians adjust for heightened sensory response that some people struggle with in their everyday lives, Wesson added. One example? A patient associating a clinic’s smell with transfusions that made them queasy.



Based upon the receptor systems in these specific brain pathways, the team members believe they might be able to change those associations.﻿



Potentially, medications could suppress some of these pathways’ activity to allow you to overcome stressful and aversive emotional responses.



Conversely, these pathways could be activated to restore enjoyment to things that people might have grown indifferent to — like those who lose their appetite from illness.



“Emotions in part dictate our quality of life, and we’re learning more about how they arise in our brain,” Wesson said. “Understanding more about how our surroundings can impact our feelings can help us become happier, healthier humans.”



