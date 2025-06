The Biology Behind Bad Smells

The world of bad smells and how biology plays a crucial role in our perception of unpleasant odors.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Different representations of pleasant and unpleasant odours in the human brain



Go to source Trusted Source

Decoding Smell: How the Brain Generates Responses

Did You Know?

Exposure to #bad_odors can negatively impact mood, leading to feelings of irritability, and frustration.#smellperception #medindia’

Exposure to #bad_odors can negatively impact mood, leading to feelings of irritability, and frustration.#smellperception #medindia’

Mice as Models: Human Neurochemical Insights

Advertisement

Advertisement

PTSD or anxiety or autism, it’s a really important factor for their day-to-day life.”



In the future, the research could help clinicians adjust for heightened sensory response that some people struggle with in their everyday lives, Wesson added. One example? A patient associating a clinic’s smell with transfusions that made them queasy.



Based upon the receptor systems in these specific brain pathways, the team members believe they might be able to change those associations.



Potentially, medications could suppress some of these pathways’ activity to allow you to overcome stressful and aversive emotional responses.



Conversely, these pathways could be activated to restore enjoyment to things that people might have grown indifferent to — like those who lose their appetite from illness.



“Emotions in part dictate our quality of life, and we’re learning more about how they arise in our brain,” Wesson said. “Understanding more about how our surroundings can impact our feelings can help us become happier, healthier humans.”



Smell, perceive, react

Reference: Different representations of pleasant and unpleasant odours in the human brain - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12911766/) 

Source-Eurekalert

The brain plays a crucial role in processing smells, particularly bad ones. The emotional centers of the brain, such as theand, are closely. This is why bad smells can. A new study from UF Health researchers reveals the mechanisms behind how your brain decides you dislike — even loathe — a smell ().Odors are powerful at driving emotions, and it’s long been thought that the sense of smell is just as powerful, if not more powerful, at driving an emotional response as a picture, a song or any other sensory stimulus,” said senior author Dan Wesson, Ph.D., a professor of pharmacology and therapeutics in the UF College of Medicine and interim director of the Florida Chemical Senses Institute.But until now, researchers have puzzled over what circuitry connects the parts of the brain vital to generating an emotional response with those responsible for smell perception.The team started off with the, a brainto sensory stimuli. Although all our senses (sound, sight, taste, touch and smell) interact with this small part of your brain, the olfactory system takes a more direct route to it.“This is, in part, what we mean when we say your sense of smell is your most emotional sense,” Sniffen said. “Yes, smells evoke strong, emotional memories, but the brain’s smell centers are more closely connected with emotional centers like the amygdala .”In the study, researchers looked at mice, who share neurochemical similarities with people. They can learn about odors and categorize them as good or bad. After observing their behavior and analyzing brain activity, the team found two genetically unique brain cell types that allow odors to be assigned into a bucket of good feelings or bad feelings.Initially, the team expected that one cell type would generate a positive emotion to an odor, and another would generate a negative emotion. Instead, the brain’s cellular organization gives the cells the capability of doing either. “It can make an odor positive or negative to you,” Wesson said. “And it all depends upon where that cell type projects in your brain and how it engages with structures in your brain .”But why is knowing more about how we categorize smells important? Well, for starters, smells — and our reactions to them — are a part of life. Sometimes, however, our reactions to them can be outsized, or take on a negative association so strong it disrupts how we live.“We’re constantly breathing in and out and that means that we’re constantly receiving olfactory input,” Sniffen said. “For some people that’s fine, and it doesn’t impact their day-to-day life. They might even think, ‘Oh, odors don’t matter that much.’ But for people who have a heightened response to sensory stimuli, like those with