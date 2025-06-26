The Biology Behind Bad Smells

The world of bad smells and how biology plays a crucial role in our perception of unpleasant odors.
The brain plays a crucial role in processing smells, particularly bad ones. The emotional centers of the brain, such as the amygdala and hippocampus, are closely linked to the olfactory system. This is why bad smells can evoke strong emotional responses, such as disgust or anxiety. A new study from UF Health researchers reveals the mechanisms behind how your brain decides you dislike — even loathe — a smell (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Different representations of pleasant and unpleasant odours in the human brain
Go to source).
Decoding Smell: How the Brain Generates ResponsesOdors are powerful at driving emotions, and it’s long been thought that the sense of smell is just as powerful, if not more powerful, at driving an emotional response as a picture, a song or any other sensory stimulus,” said senior author Dan Wesson, Ph.D., a professor of pharmacology and therapeutics in the UF College of Medicine and interim director of the Florida Chemical Senses Institute.
‘Did You Know?But until now, researchers have puzzled over what circuitry connects the parts of the brain vital to generating an emotional response with those responsible for smell perception.
Exposure to #bad_odors can negatively impact mood, leading to feelings of irritability, and frustration.#smellperception #medindia’
The team started off with the amygdala, a brain region that curates your emotional responses to sensory stimuli. Although all our senses (sound, sight, taste, touch and smell) interact with this small part of your brain, the olfactory system takes a more direct route to it.
“This is, in part, what we mean when we say your sense of smell is your most emotional sense,” Sniffen said. “Yes, smells evoke strong, emotional memories, but the brain’s smell centers are more closely connected with emotional centers like the amygdala.”
Mice as Models: Human Neurochemical Insights
In the study, researchers looked at mice, who share neurochemical similarities with people. They can learn about odors and categorize them as good or bad.
After observing their behavior and analyzing brain activity, the team found two genetically unique brain cell types that allow odors to be assigned into a bucket of good feelings or bad feelings.
“It can make an odor positive or negative to you,” Wesson said. “And it all depends upon where that cell type projects in your brain and how it engages with structures in your brain.”
“We’re constantly breathing in and out and that means that we’re constantly receiving olfactory input,” Sniffen said. “For some people that’s fine, and it doesn’t impact their day-to-day life. They might even think, ‘Oh, odors don’t matter that much.’ But for people who have a heightened response to sensory stimuli, like those with
In the future, the research could help clinicians adjust for heightened sensory response that some people struggle with in their everyday lives, Wesson added. One example? A patient associating a clinic’s smell with transfusions that made them queasy.
Based upon the receptor systems in these specific brain pathways, the team members believe they might be able to change those associations.
Potentially, medications could suppress some of these pathways’ activity to allow you to overcome stressful and aversive emotional responses.
Conversely, these pathways could be activated to restore enjoyment to things that people might have grown indifferent to — like those who lose their appetite from illness.
“Emotions in part dictate our quality of life, and we’re learning more about how they arise in our brain,” Wesson said. “Understanding more about how our surroundings can impact our feelings can help us become happier, healthier humans.”
