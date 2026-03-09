Thanks to AI: Mammograms Become Heart Disease Detectors

Globally, heart disease is the leading cause of death in women. However, artificial intelligence (AI) can help breast cancer screening (mammograms) predict a woman’s risk of serious heart problems, such as heart attack, stroke, or heart failure.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Artificial intelligence-based quantification of breast arterial calcifications to predict cardiovascular morbidity and mortality



Go to source Trusted Source

How Does Breast Cancer Screening Detect Heart Disease?

AI can quantify calcification build-up in breast arteries via mammograms.

This 'arterial calcification' is strongly linked to the risk of heart attack, stroke, and death.

Breast cancer screening could also be used to screen for cardiovascular disease.

Beyond Breast Cancer: Mammograms Detect Heart Disease

Breast Arterial Calcification (BAC) Linked to Cardiovascular Disease Risk

Artificial intelligence–based quantification of breast arterial calcifications to predict cardiovascular morbidity and mortality - (https://academic.oup.com/eurheartj/advance-article/doi/10.1093/eurheartj/ehag128/8501420)