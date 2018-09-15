medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Thalassaemia Patients Number in Maldives on the Rise

by Iswarya on  September 15, 2018 at 9:52 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Maldivian Blood Service has shown concern over the growing number of Thalassaemia patients in the archipelago nation.

The Maldives currently has the highest prevalence of Thalassaemia in the world, according to the Maldivian Thalassaemia Society.
Thalassaemia Patients Number in Maldives on the Rise
Thalassaemia Patients Number in Maldives on the Rise

Some 874 people are registered as Thalassaemia patients in the Maldives, and the state funds their treatment, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

This year, 13 children were diagnosed with the disorder compared to 11 last year, reports say.

Regulations in the Maldives make it compulsory for couples to do a blood test for Thalassaemia before getting married. Authorities do not forbid marriage between two carriers, but it is discouraged.

There is a 25 percent chance that a couple who are both Thalassaemia carriers will have children that have this rare condition, health authorities said.

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder which may require regular blood transfusion due to abnormal hemoglobin production.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Can Thalassaemia Affect Pregnancy?

Can Thalassaemia Affect Pregnancy?

More than 90% patients with thalassaemia in western countries lead a normal life, whereas in India, roughly half of all patients die before reaching adulthood.

Thalassaemia Victim Saved by Stem Cell Transplant

Thalassaemia Victim Saved by Stem Cell Transplant

It is indeed re-birth for five year old Moinam Paul, a victim of hemoglobin E beta-thalassaemia.

Delhi Government Asks Hospitals to Sensitize Staff and Public on Thalassaemia

Delhi Government Asks Hospitals to Sensitize Staff and Public on Thalassaemia

Indian Council of Medical Research says that one out of every 18 is a thalassemia carrier in Delhi. Annual cost of treatment per patient starts from Rs.50,000.

Treatment can Benefit Patients With Both Thalassaemia and HCV

Treatment can Benefit Patients With Both Thalassaemia and HCV

Due to contaminated transfusions before 1990,many individuals with the blood disorder thalassaemia also carry the hepatitis C virus (HCV).

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High levels of testosterone in women, also known as hyperandrogenism is an endocrine disorder ...

 Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre syndrome is a subtype of Lynch syndrome or HNPCC. It is a rare autosomal dominant cancer ...

 Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye allergy or allergic conjunctivitis occurs when the eyes come in contact with any substance that ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive