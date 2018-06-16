medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Text Reminders Help Gout Patients Stick to Treatment

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  June 16, 2018 at 1:53 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Gout patients stick to treatment better when they receive a daily text reminder reminding them to take the prescribed drug - allopurinol, and this in turn improves treatment outcome.
Text Reminders Help Gout Patients Stick to Treatment
Text Reminders Help Gout Patients Stick to Treatment

Gout is a very common condition. It is caused by deposits of crystals of a substance called uric acid (also known as urate) in the joints, which leads to inflammation. Periods of time when you have gout symptoms are called flares. Flares can be unpredictable and debilitating, developing over a few hours and causing severe pain in the joints.

Long-term urate lowering treatments (ULT), such as allopurinol, are recommended in chronic cases of gout to reduce serum urate levels sufficiently to dissolve existing urate crystals and to prevent further crystal formation.2 However, a recent meta-analysis reported that overall adherence to ULTs was just 47 percent, which is surprisingly low considering that they do not have significant side effects or require taking tablets several times a day.

"These results are important as the provision of effective interventions to improve low adherence in patients with gout is vital to improve disease-related outcomes," said Professor Thomas Dorner, Chairperson of the Abstract Selection Committee, EULAR.

There were 82 patients with gout in the study, 42 were randomized to receive daily short message reminders to take allopurinol (intervention group). The other 40 were randomized to receive a weekly short message containing information on non-pharmacologic treatment for gout (control group). After 12 weeks, 88.1percent of the intervention group were considered adherent versus none of the control group. The relative risk of adherence was calculated at 71.5 with a confidence interval of 4.54-1126.8 (p=0.002). Serum urate level was significantly decreased in both groups, however, the reduction in the intervention group was significantly greater than in the control group (-1.47 ± 0.86 vs. -0.28 ± 0.39 mg/dL, p<0.001). Serum creatinine was also significantly decreased in the intervention group (-0.03 ± 0.09 mg/dL, p<0.031), while serum creatinine was unchanged in the control group.

"Our results clearly show that mobile phone text reminders could be an important tool to enhance allopurinol adherence and help in controlling serum urate levels in gout patients," said Dr Pongthorn Narongroeknawin, Head of Rheumatic Disease Unit, Phramongkutklao Hospital, Thailan.

Patients included in the study were diagnosed with gout by 1977 ARA classification criteria for gout, receiving at least one month of allopurinol, and had estimated glomerular filtration rate greater than 30mL/min/1.73m2. There were no significant differences in the baseline characteristics of the intervention vs. control groups; SUA levels of 7.66 ± 1.24 vs. 7.78 ± 1.17 mg/dL, MTB-Thai score of 18.38 ± 0.73 vs. 18.37 ± 0.95.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Related Links

Gout

Gout

High levels of uric acid in blood and recurring attacks of joint inflammation are the main symptoms of gout. Lifestyle changes like weight loss, increasing fluid intake and dietary changes can help.

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome is observed in infants and older children. To date, defects in 6 genes are known to cause the syndrome. Irritability, erratic sleep, and fever are some symptoms.

Gout and Diet

Gout and Diet

In gout excess of uric acid appears in the blood and its particles are deposited in joints as tophi.

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.

More News on:

Gout 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT)

Test Your Knowledge on Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT)

Ear, nose and throat are important organs and disease in one area can affect the others. ENT ...

 How and When to Stop Breastfeeding

How and When to Stop Breastfeeding

If you want to stop breastfeeding, then here is your guide to doing it the right way. Find the ...

 Botulism

Botulism

Botulism is a rare but potentially lethal illness caused by botulinum neurotoxin released by the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...