medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Sexual Health News

Texas: A Big Market for Birth Control Apps

by Hannah Joy on  March 26, 2018 at 7:56 PM Sexual Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Oral contraceptive pills or birth control pills can now be purchased through an app called Nurx without seeing a doctor in person.

NURX, a San Francisco-based company provides various types of hormonal contraception without visiting a doctor or any other healthcare provider.
Texas: A Big Market for Birth Control Apps
Texas: A Big Market for Birth Control Apps

Currently, the app NURX is available in 18 states and is most popular in Texas. Using NURX app can be more private, affordable and less time-consuming.

Nearly 20 million women in Texas live in so-called "contraceptive deserts," where public clinics are not available to meet the needs of the county's population.

The process is very simple. First, the users need to log in to the app and fill out a questionnaire. 

Later, a clinician like Horowitz reviews the answers and suggests as to what type of hormonal contraception is best for the individual.

A pill, a ring, and a patch are available, as well as emergency contraception. In case the patient any queries about the product they can send a message or call to chat with the provider. 

NURX then sends a prescription to a pharmacy. Later, the drugs are mailed out via priority mail or faster for emergency contraception.

The cost of a month's supply is often free if the patient has health insurance. Otherwise, the price starts at $15 out-of-pocket for a month's supply, depending on the brand.

Texas is one of two states, and the other is Indiana, where minors cannot buy prescription birth control through NURX, due to laws restricting minors' access to contraception.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Birth Control Patch

Birth Control Patch

A birth control patch is a new method of contraception for women for once weekly external application and contains both estrogen and progesterone.

Birth Control Pills

Birth Control Pills

Oral contraceptive or birth control pills contain hormones that prevent pregnancy. It is one of the most reliable methods of contraception.

Birth Control Pills to Delay Periods

Birth Control Pills to Delay Periods

Thinking of delaying your period with birth control pills? First, you should know all the benefits and risks. Find out more about your options here.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

More News on:

Vasectomy Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Birth Control Patch Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bladder Stones Treatment: Cystolitholapaxy

Bladder Stones Treatment: Cystolitholapaxy

Cystolitholapaxy is a surgical procedure used to treat stones in the urinary bladder. The procedure ...

 Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Black food is the new green owing to its health benefits from cardiovascular health to weight loss. ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Scurvy is a condition that occurs due to the deficiency of vitamin C. It occurs only rarely, since ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...