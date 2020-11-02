medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Testosterone Levels Linked to Metabolic Disease and Cancers

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 11, 2020 at 12:52 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In women, having increased testosterone levels increases the risk of metabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, whereas in men the risk is reduced, stated new study. Higher testosterone levels also increase the risks of breast and endometrial cancers in women, and prostate cancer in men.
Testosterone Levels Linked to Metabolic Disease and Cancers
Testosterone Levels Linked to Metabolic Disease and Cancers

The findings come from the largest study to date on the genetic regulation of sex hormone levels, published today in Nature Medicine and led by researchers from the Medical Research Council (MRC) Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge and the University of Exeter. Despite finding a strong genetic component to circulating testosterone levels in men and women, the authors found that the genetic factors involved were very different between the sexes.

Show Full Article


The team used genome wide association studies (GWAS) in 425,097 UK Biobank participants to identify 2,571 genetic variations associated with differences in the levels of the sex hormone testosterone and its binding protein sex-hormone binding globulin (SHGB).

The researchers verified their genetic analyses in additional studies, including the EPIC-Norfolk study and Twins UK, and found a high level of agreement with their results in UK Biobank.

The team next used an approach called Mendelian randomisation, which uses naturally occurring genetic differences to understand whether known associations between testosterone levels and disease are causal rather than correlative. Additionally, they found that genetically higher testosterone levels increased the risks of breast and endometrial cancers in women, and prostate cancer in men.

Dr John Perry from the MRC Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge, and joint senior author on the paper, says:

"Our findings that genetically higher testosterone levels increase the risk of PCOS in women is important in understanding the role of testosterone in the origin of this common disorder, rather than simply being a consequence of this condition."

"Likewise, in men testosterone-reducing therapies are widely used to treat prostate cancer, but until now it was uncertain whether lower testosterone levels are also protective against developing prostate cancer. Our findings show how genetic techniques such as Mendelian randomisation are useful in understanding of the risks and benefits of hormone therapies."

Dr Katherine Ruth, of the University of Exeter, one of the lead authors of the paper, added: "Our findings provide unique insights into the disease impacts of testosterone. In particular they emphasise the importance of considering men and women separately in studies, as we saw opposite effects for testosterone on diabetes.

Caution is needed in using our results to justify use of testosterone supplements, until we can do similar studies of testosterone with other diseases, especially cardiovascular disease."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High levels of testosterone in women, also known as hyperandrogenism is an endocrine disorder characterized by acne, increased facial and body hair and menstrual abnormalities. The symptoms can be treated by antiandrogens.

Quiz on Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women. It is often said that a woman who breast-feeds is at a lower risk of developing cancer compared to another who does not .Are these mere old wives tales or is there some truth ...

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.

Prostate Cancer - Animation

Interactive section of Medindia gives details regarding Prostate Cancer

Adreno Cortical Carcinoma

Adrenocortical carcinoma is a rare but aggressive form of cancer that affects the outer cortex layer of the adrenals situated atop the kidneys.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Health Benefits of Tribulus Terrestris

Tribulus terrestris also known as puncture vine boosts male sexual health and treats infertility and skin complaints.

Is Your Man Moody?

Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Syndrome X

"Syndrome X" or "Metabolic syndrome" is a group of conditions that puts a person at risk for diabetes and heart disease. With Syndrome X, the risk of developing heart disease jumps twenty fold.

More News on:

Andropause / Male MenopauseAdreno Cortical CarcinomaIs Your Man Moody?Syndrome XHealth Benefits of Tribulus TerrestrisHigh Testosterone Level In Women / HyperandrogenismNeck Cracking
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Early Genetic Signs can Detect Cancer Earlier and Faster

Valentine's Day: Romantic 10 Tips for Maintaining a Long-lasting Relationship

Chalazion
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive