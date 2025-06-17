About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Testicular Cancer: Why Your Twenties and Thirties Matter Most

by Naina Bhargava on Jun 17 2025 10:17 AM

Most Americans are unaware that testicular cancer primarily affects men under 40, highlighting a need for better education on early detection.

Most Americans lack awareness that testicular cancer mainly impacts men younger than 40, with nearly 10,000 adults diagnosed annually in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society; this gap in knowledge was highlighted in a survey led by The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (1 Trusted Source
Sounding the alarm: new survey shows men are unaware of 'young man's disease'

Go to source).

Testicular Cancer - Risk Factors - Symptoms - Diagnosis - Staging - Treatment - Prognosis
A person with testicular cancer may have a testicle that is three times its original size. The most cited risk factor is undescended testes.
Public Misconceptions About Testicular Cancer

The OSUCCC – James survey found that only 13% of U.S. adults—just over 1 in 10 —correctly identified testicular cancer as most commonly affecting men under 40. This is significant, as the disease is most prevalent among men between the ages of 20 and 40.

Additionally, two-thirds (65%) of respondents believe an evaluation should be part of an annual exam after age 40. However, cancer experts note that self-exams are most relevant between the ages of 20 and 40.


Top 10 Facts about Testicular Cancer
Testicular cancer is a type of cancer that affects the testicles (or testes) which are the sperm-producing part of the male reproductive system. Here are some top health facts on testicular cancer.

Importance of Early Detection and Self-Exams

“In my experience, a lot of men are surprised that testicular cancer is most common among young men,” said Shawn Dason, M.D., urologic oncologist at the OSUCCC – James. “It's something you're just not expecting in your twenties or thirties. A lot of young men’s focus might be on developing their career, their day-to-day life. That's a very different track of mind than perhaps your health.”

In the survey of 1,008 respondents aged 18 and older, 6 in 10 (63%) correctly identified that testicular cancer is often curable if caught early, and just over half (54%) correctly said that monthly self-checks should be conducted.


Genomic Features That Make Testicular Cancer Curable Identified
Certain unique and integral genomic features of testicular cancer that make them sensitive to chemotherapy have been identified.

Impact on Fertility and Misconceptions About Symptoms

“We are really fortunate in testicular cancer that the vast majority of patients are diagnosed at an early stage,” said Dason, also an associate clinical professor of urology at Ohio State College of Medicine. “That means the vast majority of patients are actually diagnosed before the cancer has had an opportunity to spread to other parts of the body.”

Younger Americans, age 18-29, and adults, age 30-49, were more likely than their older counterparts to say that testicular cancer affects fertility (68% and 61%, respectively). However, younger adults were also more likely than all other age groups to incorrectly agree with the statement that testicular cancer symptoms are always painful (18%).

“Testicular cancer does not typically come with painful symptoms,” said Dason. “That’s why routine self-exams are so important to detect any lumps or changes to the testicle. If you feel something out of the ordinary, like a lump or bump, or if the testicle changes in size, call your doctor.”

Reference:
  1. Sounding the alarm: new survey shows men are unaware of 'young man's disease' - (https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1087514)

Source-Eurekalert
Gene Variations Increasing Testicular Cancer Risk Identified
Gene variations have been identified by a research team from the Institute of Cancer Research that are found to increase risk for testicular cancer by 10 fold.

