Testicular Cancer: Why Your Twenties and Thirties Matter Most

Sounding the alarm: new survey shows men are unaware of 'young man's disease'
Public Misconceptions About Testicular CancerThe OSUCCC – James survey found that only 13% of U.S. adults—just over 1 in 10 —correctly identified testicular cancer as most commonly affecting men under 40. This is significant, as the disease is most prevalent among men between the ages of 20 and 40.
Additionally, two-thirds (65%) of respondents believe an evaluation should be part of an annual exam after age 40. However, cancer experts note that self-exams are most relevant between the ages of 20 and 40.
Importance of Early Detection and Self-Exams“In my experience, a lot of men are surprised that testicular cancer is most common among young men,” said Shawn Dason, M.D., urologic oncologist at the OSUCCC – James. “It's something you're just not expecting in your twenties or thirties. A lot of young men’s focus might be on developing their career, their day-to-day life. That's a very different track of mind than perhaps your health.”
In the survey of 1,008 respondents aged 18 and older, 6 in 10 (63%) correctly identified that testicular cancer is often curable if caught early, and just over half (54%) correctly said that monthly self-checks should be conducted.
Impact on Fertility and Misconceptions About Symptoms“We are really fortunate in testicular cancer that the vast majority of patients are diagnosed at an early stage,” said Dason, also an associate clinical professor of urology at Ohio State College of Medicine. “That means the vast majority of patients are actually diagnosed before the cancer has had an opportunity to spread to other parts of the body.”
Younger Americans, age 18-29, and adults, age 30-49, were more likely than their older counterparts to say that testicular cancer affects fertility (68% and 61%, respectively). However, younger adults were also more likely than all other age groups to incorrectly agree with the statement that testicular cancer symptoms are always painful (18%).
“Testicular cancer does not typically come with painful symptoms,” said Dason. “That’s why routine self-exams are so important to detect any lumps or changes to the testicle. If you feel something out of the ordinary, like a lump or bump, or if the testicle changes in size, call your doctor.”
