Testicular Cancer: Why Your Twenties and Thirties Matter Most

Most Americans are unaware that testicular cancer primarily affects men under 40, highlighting a need for better education on early detection.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Sounding the alarm: new survey shows men are unaware of 'young man's disease'



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Only 13% of Americans are aware that testicular cancer is most common in men under 40. #medindia #menshealth #testicularcancer’

Only 13% of Americans are aware that testicular cancer is most common in men under 40. #medindia #menshealth #testicularcancer’

Advertisement

Public Misconceptions About Testicular Cancer

Advertisement

Importance of Early Detection and Self-Exams

Advertisement

Impact on Fertility and Misconceptions About Symptoms

Sounding the alarm: new survey shows men are unaware of 'young man's disease' - (https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1087514)