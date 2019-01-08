Testicular Cancer Partners With Autoimmune Disease to Cause Maximum Damage

Testicular cancer is known to be associated with an autoimmune disease called "testicular cancer-associated paraneoplastic encephalitis." This disease amplifies the effect of testicular cancer by disrupting the central nervous system.

Testicular Cancer Partners With Autoimmune Disease to Cause Maximum Damage



An example of a biospecimen that contains a pattern researchers have dubbed "sparkling" because of how the sample looks under a microscope. Over time, researchers noticed that the clinical stories of the patients with these samples were the same: they had ataxia and testicular cancer.



‘The autoimmune disease begins with a noticeable testicular tumor, which mostly causes the immune system to attack the brain, thus resulting in different life-disrupting outcomes like losing the use of limb or speech.’

Called "testicular cancer-associated paraneoplastic encephalitis," the disease causes severe neurological symptoms in men. They progressively lose control of their limbs, eye movements, and, in some cases, speech. The disease begins with a testicular tumor, which appears to cause the immune system to attack the brain. Affected men often find themselves misdiagnosed or undiagnosed and appropriate treatment is delayed.



In a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, the scientists identified a highly specific and unique biomarker for the disease by using a variation of "programmable phage display" technology. Their refined version of this technology simultaneously screens more than 700,000 autoantibody targets across all human proteins.



Using this powerful tool, the UCSF researchers evaluated cerebrospinal fluid from a 37-year-old man who had a history of testicular cancer and debilitating neurological symptoms, including vertigo, imbalance, and slurred speech. The enhanced phage technology identified autoantibodies targeting Kelch-like protein 11 (KLHL11), which is found in the testes and parts of the brain.



These results were correlated and validated with additional patient samples from the Mayo Clinic. In addition to identifying the cause of this mysterious neurological disease, the results point the way to using this protein biomarker as a diagnostic test for men with testicular cancer-associated paraneoplastic encephalitis



