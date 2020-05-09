‘Test on Demand’ Recommended for COVID-19 by ICMR

ICMR'S advisory stated that no emergency procedure, including deliveries, should be delayed for lack of test.
The advisory on pregnant women states that "Pregnant women should not be referred for lack of testing facility, and all arrangements should be made to collect and transfer their samples to the testing facilities."
It states that mothers who test positive for Covid-19 infection should be encouraged to engage in frequent washing of hands before handling the infant, cleaning of breasts before feeding, and wearing masks, for fourteen days.
"They should also be advised on breast cleaning before feeding the neonate. These measures are likely to reduce transmission to their babies,"
the advisory said.
As per the advisory 100%, people living in the containment zones should undergo Rapid Antibody Test or RAT to prevent widespread transmission of the infection.
The advisory added, "No re-testing is recommended prior to discharge from a Covid-19 facility after clinical recovery, including for transfer from a COVID-19 area and facility to a non-infected area."
Home quarantine for 14 days is recommended for all individuals before undergoing elective surgery to minimize chances of infection
Source: Medindia