by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  September 5, 2020 at 1:50 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

‘Test on Demand’ Recommended for COVID-19 by ICMR
'Test on Demand' strategy has been recommended by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for COVID-19 testing. The advisory states that the testing on demand should be done for individuals who wish to get tested. Those traveling to other countries and Indian states mandate a negative test report at the point of entry.

The advisory states that "State governments to decide the simplified modalities."

Empowering Better Health

ICMR'S advisory stated that no emergency procedure, including deliveries, should be delayed for lack of test.


The advisory on pregnant women states that "Pregnant women should not be referred for lack of testing facility, and all arrangements should be made to collect and transfer their samples to the testing facilities."

It states that mothers who test positive for Covid-19 infection should be encouraged to engage in frequent washing of hands before handling the infant, cleaning of breasts before feeding, and wearing masks, for fourteen days.

"They should also be advised on breast cleaning before feeding the neonate. These measures are likely to reduce transmission to their babies," the advisory said.

As per the advisory 100%, people living in the containment zones should undergo Rapid Antibody Test or RAT to prevent widespread transmission of the infection.

The advisory added, "No re-testing is recommended prior to discharge from a Covid-19 facility after clinical recovery, including for transfer from a COVID-19 area and facility to a non-infected area."

Home quarantine for 14 days is recommended for all individuals before undergoing elective surgery to minimize chances of infection



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Role of Unconventional T Cells in Severe COVID-19 Patients
Changes in unconventional T cells can predict the disease outcome in severe COVID-19 patients. These changes can be observed by monitoring the activity of these cells in the blood of patients.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Sudden Deaths Attributed to Cardiac Arrest, Low Oxygen Levels
Patients with the risk of developing severe COVID-19 infection should be strictly monitored for oxygen saturation levels as silent hypoxia, followed by a cardiac event, results in death due to the infection.
READ MORE
Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Considered Safe in Early Human Trial: Lancet
Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V has elicited an immune response in early human trials with no adverse side effects, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake