Test for Uncommon Brain Disease Tauopathy Identified

by Ramya Rachamanti on  October 17, 2019 at 4:22 PM Research News
New ultrasensitive test detects abnormal forms of the protein 'tau' associated with uncommon types of neurodegenerative diseases called tauopathies. The test was developed by National Institutes of Health (NIH) scientists.
As they describe in Acta Neuropathologica, this advance gives them hope of using cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF--an accessible patient sample--to diagnose these and perhaps other, more common neurological diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

For their study, the researchers used the same test concept they developed when using post-mortem brain tissue samples to detect the abnormal tau types associated with Pick disease, Alzheimer's disease and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

They adapted the test to use CSF for the detection of abnormal tau of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD), and other less common tauopathies.

They detected abnormal tau in CSF from both living and deceased patients. In one case, the test led to a corrected diagnosis in a patient who had died from CBD, but who was initially diagnosed with PSP. The new test is called 4R RT-QuIC--which stands for 4-repeat tau protein amplified in a real-time, quaking-induced conversion process.

The test was developed at NIH's Rocky Mountain Laboratories, part of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Study collaborators, who provided patient specimens and clinical guidance, included investigators from the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida; the University of Bologna, Italy; the University of California, San Diego; the University of California, San Francisco; Indiana University; and the University of Verona in Italy.

The researchers plan to continue evaluating the clinical performance of 4R RT-QuIC by analyzing larger sets of CSF samples. One focus will be to compare test results from tauopathy patients who agree to provide CSF samples both before and after death. The scientists hope this type of evaluation will help them better understand how abnormal tau in CSF evolves during brain disease.

Source: Eurekalert

