by Samhita Vitta on  September 19, 2020 at 3:09 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Ten Minutes of Massage or Rest Can Help Fight Stress
Higher levels of psychological and physiological relaxation were observed after ten minutes of massage and relaxation, according to a new study.

The study was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The study provides the first indication that short-term treatments can robustly reduce stress by boosting the body's main engine for relaxation - the parasympathetic nervous system (PNS).


Stress negatively affects the body. However, our bodies have an inbuilt regenerative system known as PNS. PNS wards off stress during times of threat.

Massage has always been used to improve relaxation. However, no systematic approach exists to confirm the effects of a massage on the PNS.

Boosting the body's engine for relaxation

The study indicates that massage is an easy intervention when stressed. It boosts PNS, the body's principal relaxation to reduce mental stress.

Massage is also effective on the level of both psychological and physiological through the PNS. This could help researchers understand the role of relaxation on stress.

Standardized testing approach

A standardized testing approach was developed to test if tactile stimulation could improve mental and physical relaxation.

Two different massages were given on human subjects for 10 minutes in the laboratory.

  • A head-and-neck massage which applies moderate pressure on the vagal nerve was designed to stimulate the PNS actively
  • A neck-and-shoulder massage with soft stroking movements was designed to examine whether just touch can be relaxing.
  • A control group of participants were tested for the effect of rest without tactile stimulation
Physiological relaxation was measured by monitoring the heart rate of participants and measuring heart rate variability (HRV). Higher the HRV, the more relaxed is the body.

Psychological relaxation was measured by asking participants to describe how relaxed or stressed they feel.

Ten minutes of resting or receiving a massage in participants resulted in a psychological and physiological reduction in stress.

All participants reported that they felt more relaxed and less stressed, compared with before the treatments.

All participants also showed significant increases in heart rate variability, which demonstrates that the PNS was activated and the body physiologically relaxed just by resting alone.

The physiological effect of relaxation was more prominent when participants received either massage.

Small moments with big impact

A standardized method for robustly testing and validating relaxation therapies paves the way for further experiments to test the effects of additional relaxation interventions that could be used in prevention or rehabilitation programs for people suffering from stress.

"Massage, being such a commonly used relaxation therapy, was our first study," says Meier."Our next step is to test if other short interventions, like breathing exercises and meditation, show similar psychological and physiological relaxation results."



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Type 1 Diabetes- Protecting Beta Cells Against Stress may Help
Beta cells in the pancreas that lack the protein renalase provoke a diminished response from immune system. The survive the autoimmune killing which may guard against type 1 diabetes. An existing drug boosts survival for insulin-producing cells ...
READ MORE
COVID-19 Pandemic: Simple Ideas to Help Kids Deal with Stress during Coronavirus Crisis
Staying indoors all day and social distancing during COVID-19 lockdown can wreak havoc on your child's mental health. Here are a few simple tips to help kids to beat stress and overcome boredom during coronavirus crisis.
READ MORE
Getting Enough Sleep can Help Teens Cope with Social Stress and Pressure
Coping with Social Stress: Sleeping well at night can help teens deal with social stress and pressure in a healthy way. So, hurry up, pull out your blankets, and catch some Zzz's to handle challenging social situations better.
READ MORE
Yoga can Help Treat Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Yoga can be used to improve the symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder. Yoga is more effective compared to stress-management education, but not as effective as cognitive behavioral therapy.
READ MORE
Amoebic Dysentery
Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.
READ MORE
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.
READ MORE
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
Introduction To Physiotherapy
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Physiotherapy
READ MORE
Is Your Man Moody?
Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.
READ MORE
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.
READ MORE
Types of Physiotherapy
Physiotherapy is a branch of healthcare science, that mainly concentrates on the physical aspects of an individual's healthcare, by treating their physical ailments.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Introduction To PhysiotherapyTypes of PhysiotherapyAmoebic DysenteryPalpitations And ArrhythmiasStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender DivideAndropause / Male MenopauseHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksIs Your Man Moody?Tired All The Time