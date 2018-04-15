medindia
Temperature Affects Insecticide Efficacy Against Malaria Vectors: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 15, 2018 at 11:40 AM Tropical Disease News
Ambient temperature has an effect on the toxicity of the most commonly used insecticides for malaria control, revealed study led by ISGlobal, an institution supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation. The results, published in Malaria Journal, underline the need to evaluate the efficacy of these chemicals under real field conditions.
The appearance and spread of mosquitoes resistant to the insecticides currently used for malaria control is a threat to malaria elimination efforts. In Africa, resistance to pyrethroids (the only insecticide class approved for treating bed nets and used widely for indoor spraying) has been reported. It is therefore crucial to continuously monitor insecticide susceptibility - or resistance - among the main species of malaria-transmitting Anopheles. Insecticide efficacy is not only determined by the active ingredient, but also by other factors including ambient temperature. However, susceptibility tests are normally performed in laboratories or insectaries where temperature conditions are optimal for the mosquito.

In this study, the researchers explored the effect of temperature on the standard insecticide resistance test, using resistant or susceptible strains of two major malaria vectors (An. arabiensis and An. funestus). Toxicity of the pyrethroid deltamethrin and the carbamate bendiocarb was assessed at different temperatures (18, 25 or 30š).

Results show that temperature impacts toxicity of both insecticides, but in a different way: bendiocarb lost efficacy at higher temperatures for both species, regardless if they were resistant or susceptible. In contrast, higher temperatures decreased deltamethrin toxicity for susceptible arabiensis but the contrary was observed for resistant An. arabiensis and susceptible An. funestus. Piperonyl-butoxide (PBO), which inhibits pyrethroid-resistance mechanisms, completely restored deltamethrin susceptibility at all temperatures.

The authors conclude that caution must be exercised when drawing conclusions about a chemical's efficacy from laboratory assays performed at only one temperature. Temperatures in the field, they point out, can vary considerable during a single day.

"Performing efficacy tests with local vectors and under real field conditions (which would reflect the appropriate season and relevant time of day when chemicals are expected to act) would yield more accurate 'entomological intelligence' for evidence-based decision-making", says ISGlobal researcher Krijn Paaijmans, who coordinated the study.

Source: Eurekalert

Related Links

Malaria

Malaria

Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.

Quiz on Malaria

Quiz on Malaria

Malaria is a common parasitic disease of the tropics, resulting in a million deaths every year. Early detection and adequate treatment at the right time can reduce deaths due to malaria. Test your knowledge on this condition by taking this ...

New Mosquito Net can Protect Children from Malaria

New Mosquito Net can Protect Children from Malaria

A novel mosquito net treated with piperonyl butoxide, a chemical that blocks the mosquito's natural defense mechanisms has been developed to tackle the spread of malaria.

Mefloquine May Be Effective in Preventing Malaria in Pregnant Women

Mefloquine May Be Effective in Preventing Malaria in Pregnant Women

Pregnant women who live in malaria transmission areas are more prone to the disease particularly if they are affected by HIV. The drug Mefloquine can help to prevent malaria in pregnancy.

Fever

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

Malaria - Protection Strategies

Malaria - Protection Strategies

Malaria is a dangerous disease with lethal consequences that requires protective measures for prevention and control of malaria in endemic regions of the world.

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Organophosphorus Poisoning

Organophosphorus Poisoning

Organosphosphorus compounds are used as insecticides and chemical warfare. They are easily accessible, thus they are a commonly associated with suicides and accidental poisoning.

Loading...