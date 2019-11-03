Never hide anything from your physician anesthesiologist before surgery or a medical procedure. Sharing your detailed health history can provide safe, most effective anesthesia and pain relief treatment.

Tell These 8 Things to Your Physician Anesthesiologist before Surgery

‘Sharing information such as whether you take any medications or drugs, smoke, use marijuana, drink alcohol, snore or have chronic health issues before surgery or a medical procedure can help health professionals to adjust your anesthesia and pain management to ensure the best outcome.’

Take anything for your health, including:



Medications - Many medications can affect anesthesia or pain management. Research shows a certain class of antidepressant can blunt the effects of some opioids. If you take it, the physician anesthesiologist may choose a different type of pain management. While some medications (such as blood pressure medications) should be continued even during surgery, others may need to be paused for a day or longer. Be sure to discuss all your medications so the physician anesthesiologist can determine the best course of action.



Supplements - Like other medications, certain supplements can interact with anesthesia. Many people take ginkgo biloba to improve their memory or ginseng as an immune system booster, but both can increase the risk of bleeding. Be sure to tell your physician anesthesiologist what supplements you take and the dosage. Bring your supplements to your pre-surgical appointment with your physician anesthesiologist, or take a picture of the list of ingredients with your phone.

There is no such thing as TMI (too much information) when it comes to communicating facts about your health with your physician anesthesiologist before surgery or a medical procedure. You might not think taking ginkgo biloba for memory, using medical marijuana for pain, smoking or snoring are relevant, but these supplements, drugs, and conditions are among the eight things you should disclose for your own safety, notes the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA)."Your physician anesthesiologist isn't interested in judging you, but rather wants to provide the safest, most effective anesthesia and pain relief, which means you need to be honest about your health history," said Linda J. Mason, M.D., FASA, ASA president. "Your safety is our priority, and this information is essential so we can adjust your anesthesia and pain management to ensure the best outcome."Anesthesiology was the first medical specialty to focus on championing safety and physician anesthesiologists have continued to lead the way in ensuring patients receive safe care. During Patient Safety Awareness Week (March 10-16), ASA urges patients to be forthcoming about the following health information prior to surgery. Be sure to tell your physician anesthesiologist if you:You should discuss these issues and any concerns you have when you talk to your physician anesthesiologist before surgery. For example, if you are concerned about taking opioids, your physician anesthesiologist can discuss alternatives. Your physician anesthesiologist also will ask you questions and may order tests before surgery, such as a cognitive screen to assess your mental function, especially if you are elderly. Based on the results of those tests, your concerns, the information you provide and your health, the physician anesthesiologist will adjust your anesthesia, pain management and directions for recovery.Source: Newswise