Telengana Man Underwent Heart Transplantation Surgery

by Mohamed Fathima S on  December 10, 2018 at 9:29 AM Indian Health News
A young man has got a new lease of life by receiving a heart transplant with the support of Jeevandhan network. The transplantation surgery was performed in the Century Hospitals, a leading mid-sized healthcare provider in Hyderabad.
Though expensive, the procedure was performed at no-cost to the patient's family under the Aarogyasri scheme of the Telangana government.

I. Gangadhara Rao, Chairman, Century Hospitals, Hemanth Kaukuntla, Chief Cardio Thoracic Surgeon and Vice Chairman, Praveen Nandagiri, Director-Heart Transplant program at the hospital presented the patient and surgery details in the presence of Swarnalatha, Chairperson, Jeevandhan, at a news conference on Sunday.

Linga Swamy (29), a school bus driver from Nalgonda district was diagnosed with Idiopathic Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCMP), a condition under which the heart becomes weak for unknown reasons.

He required an urgent heart transplant. He was registered for heart transplant with the Jeevandhan, which encourages organ donation.

On November 17, the procedure was performed successfully post a mid-night approval from all statutory and regulatory authorities concerned.

The recipient was put on heart lung bypass and on arrival of the donor heart in the hospital and having examined it thoroughly, the procedure was completed in three hours and 20 minutes, from the time of retrieval and completion of transplant.

Lingaswamy is now living an active life, said Kaukuntla.



Source: IANS

