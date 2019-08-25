medindia

Telemedicine Programs Benefit Plastic Surgery Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 25, 2019 at 4:25 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

For patients in rural areas, telemedicine programs were found to provide an effective alternative to in-person clinic visits for follow-up evaluation after plastic surgery procedures, states study in the August issue of Plastic and Reconstructive SurgeryŪ, the official medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).
Telemedicine Programs Benefit Plastic Surgery Patients
Telemedicine Programs Benefit Plastic Surgery Patients

"While initially hesitant to opt for a telehealth encounter in lieu of a traditional clinic visit, the great majority of patients voiced satisfaction with the telehealth experience," according to the Plastic Surgery Focus article by ASPS Member Surgeon John F. Nigriny, MD, of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, N.H., and colleagues.

Show Full Article


Study Extends Telemedicine Approach to Rural Patients after Plastic Surgery

Dr. Nigriny and colleagues report the development and initial evaluation of a telemedicine system to improve access to follow-up evaluation after plastic and reconstructive surgery procedures for patients in rural areas. In preoperative surveys, the authors found that one-half of patients treated at their plastic surgery department had to travel at least 30 minutes for clinic visits.

Borrowing a quality improvement and defect reduction process that has proven effective in the business and manufacturing sectors (the Lean Six Sigma framework), the researchers developed a "testable workflow" for telehealth visits. This process addressed a wide range of issues to optimize clinical efficiency for remote follow-up evaluations, including cellular phone network requirements (at least 2G) and a secure, encrypted videoconferencing system.

On the day of the telemedicine sessions, a visiting nurse with specialty certification in wound care traveled to the patient's home. The visiting nurse used an iPad to enable visual examination and communication between the plastic surgeon and patient. The nurse was present to perform hands-on tasks like changing dressings and removing sutures.

The evaluation included 72 patients who underwent telemedicine visits for follow-up evaluation after non-cosmetic plastic surgery procedures. The patients lived in rural areas of New Hampshire or Vermont, with an average travel time of 30 to 60 minutes to the medical center.

In an initial survey, nearly three-fourths of patients said they would prefer a traditional, in-person visit for follow-up evaluation. Younger patients were more likely to say they felt comfortable with the telemedicine technology.

But in a follow-up survey, nearly all patients expressed satisfaction with their telemedicine visit. Ninety-six percent of patients said they were able to get all their questions answered during the visit, and that they would use the telehealth option for future follow-up care.

Although it has been shown to have benefits for patients with conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, "there is still uncertainty about the effectiveness of telemedicine in specific clinical situations," Dr. Nigriny and coauthors write.

Their experience demonstrates that an effective and clinically efficient telemedicine system can be developed for plastic surgery follow-up evaluations. "The addition of a telemedicine-based approach is associated with improved patient satisfaction, reduction of hospital costs, and potentially improved clinical outcomes," the researchers conclude.

"These results show that plastic surgery telehealth can enable real-time clinical decision-making, expand access to providers, and decrease patient travel and wait times," according to a video commentary by Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Editor-in-Chief Rod J. Rohrich, MD. He adds, "Telemedicine programs like this could improve healthcare access in underserved, rural areas and eliminate barriers to care."

Click here to read "Innovations in the Plastic Surgery Care Pathway: Using Telemedicine for Clinical Efficiency and Patient Satisfaction"

DOI: 10.1097/PRS.0000000000005884

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Cosmetic Surgery vs. Plastic Surgery

Find out about the differences between plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery and how they can make a difference to your quality of life.

Telemedicine

Telemedicine refers to the use of information and communication technology to provide health care and information from a distance.

Test Your Knowledge on Telemedicine

Telemedicine is a rapidly growing field that aims to make health and clinical services accessible to all persons, especially those living in remote areas without access to health facilities by employing modern information and communication ...

Telemedicine to Increase Postoperative Patient Care

Telemedicine could improve postoperative care and quality of life of patients staying far away from specialist physicians.

Mandibulofacial Dysostosis

Mandibulofacial Dysostosis refers to a group of head and neck defects that are often inherited as a dominant familial characteristic

Rhinoplasty

Want a Roman nose? Travel abroad and explore the option of having surgery done at affordable prices.

Teleophthalmology

This is a branch of telemedicine that delivers eye care via a digital medical equipment and telecommunications network from a peripheral medical center to an advanced eye center.

Teleradiology

Teleradiology connects hospitals with radiology experts for better diagnosis. The lack of qualified radiologists is overcome using this technology.

Tummy Tuck or Abdominoplasty

Abdominoplasty (tummy tuck) is a cosmetic procedure that helps to tone and firm up the abdomen.

More News on:

Mandibulofacial Dysostosis Tummy Tuck or Abdominoplasty Rhinoplasty Plastic Surgery and Procedures Cosmetic Surgery vs. Plastic Surgery Flap Surgery Teleradiology Telemedicine Teleophthalmology Scar Revision - Cosmetic Surgery 

What's New on Medindia

Tumor Metastasis Can Now be Prevented: Here''s How

Home Remedies for Erectile Dysfunction

New Method Helps Detect Unreported Zika Outbreaks
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive