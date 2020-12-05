by Iswarya on  May 12, 2020 at 12:09 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Telehealth Monitoring During COVID-19 Could Help Avoid Admissions for Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Acute diabetes complications like diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) increases morbidity and mortality in addition to adding cost to the health care system. The current COVID-19 pandemic has allowed newer ways to manage high-risk patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D) and DKA through telehealth and may result in lasting benefits to people with T1D. The findings of the study are published in the journal Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics.

Entitled "The Silver Lining to COVID-19: Avoiding Diabetic Ketoacidosis Admissions with Telehealth," the article is co-authored by Anne Peters, MD, Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California (Los Angeles) and Satish Garg, MD, DTT Editor-in-Chief, University of Colorado Denver (Aurora).

The authors present two case studies of patients with type 1 diabetes who were treated from home using telehealth. The first was a 21-year-old male who had symptoms of COVID-19, was self-quarantining, and had rising blood glucose levels and strongly positive urinary ketones. Shared glucose data through a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) made it possible to make frequent insulin dose adjustments. He was able to recover without the need for physical interaction with the healthcare system.


The second case involved a 26-year-old woman with new-onset type 1 diabetes who was seen on day one briefly in the clinic for diabetes education and to obtain the necessary technology. She had very high glucose levels with ketosis. Ongoing management was via telehealth, and her glucose values improved significantly by day 6. She, too, avoided admission for hyperglycemia associated with diabetic ketosis.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has forced dramatic changes in the delivery of healthcare even in acute situations like diabetic ketoacidosis via telehealth," says DTT Editor-in-Chief Satish Garg, MD, Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at the University of Colorado Denver (Aurora). "The clinical outcomes are similar without any hospital admissions, thus saving high cost. This was made possible in part by the availability of CGM data through Clarity or the Share feature of the Dexcom G6."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.
READ MORE
Drug Delivery Systems - Use in Diabetes Management
Different types of drug delivery systems for insulin delivery have been extensively researched recently. Oral route and transdermal drug delivery systems are among the advanced drug delivery systems.
READ MORE
Metformin - Diabetes Drug with New Therapeutic Uses
Metformin, a century old anti-diabetic drug used commonly to bring down blood sugar levels has other therapeutic uses like treating PCOS, aging and obesity.
READ MORE
Remedies to Treat Diabetes Naturally
An article about the natural remedies available at home to treat diabetes effectively and efficiently.
READ MORE
Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar
The HbA1c assay is the gold-standard measurement of chronic glycemia and measures the amount of glucose that binds to hemoglobin over a period of 3 months
READ MORE
Diabetes - Foot Care
Valuable information on diabetic foot care, treatment and prevention.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
READ MORE
Diabetes in Pets
Pets like cats and dogs suffer from diabetes, which is similar to that in humans. It is treated with insulin injections.
READ MORE
Diabetic Kidney Disease
Diabetic nephropathy refers to kidney damage due very high levels of blood sugar levels in diabetics.
READ MORE
Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking
Due to busy lifestyles, food holds the least amount of importance for many of us. Healthy snacking is not as simple as it sounds. It involves thorough understanding of what, when and how to eat.
READ MORE
Glycemic Index
GLYCEMIC INDEX (GI) is a scale which helps to rank carbohydrate- rich foods, depending on how they affect blood glucose levels, by comparing them to glucose.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
READ MORE
Type 2 Diabetes
Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Diabetes and ExercisePregnancy and ComplicationsGlycemic IndexType 2 DiabetesDecoding HbA1c Test for Blood SugarDiabetes - Foot CareDiet Guidelines for Healthy SnackingDiabetic Kidney DiseaseDiabetes in Pets