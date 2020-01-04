Telehealth can Help Mental Health Care Patients During COVID-19 Pandemic

‘Live video telehealth services are a critical component of the COVID-19 response.’

Most people with serious mental illnesses own and use a mobile phone, according to a study that included researchers from UCLA. This is a good time for clinicians to start using mobile technology to provide interventions to our patients.A major barrier to video telehealth has been the refusal by payors, including Medicare, to pay for most of these sessions. While some private insurers started to pay for these visits, others have continued to refuse coverage, or have created administrative barriers that limit coverage.Recently, Medicare announced that beneficiaries could receive covered telehealth services even if they do not live in a rural community where providers are scarce. Clinicians can bill for dates of service, starting March 6. The extent to which private insurers will follow suit remains to be seen.To ensure access to telehealth, some state governments have taken action with insurance companies that are subject to their regulations. The federal government has not yet taken similar action, and some insurance companies continue to restrict coverage for telehealth, despite the national emergency.Furthermore, the federal Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights announced it would waive potential penalties for HIPAA violations against health-care providers that serve patients through widely available non-public communication applications like FaceTime and Skype.Live video telehealth works with almost all patients with mental health issues. It is well accepted and effective. At UCLA, we have rapidly moved to deliver mental health services by telehealth.Source: Newswise