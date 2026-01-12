Telangana Warns Against Toxic Almont-Kid Syrup

Telangana has issued a stop-use alert for Almont-Kid syrup after toxic ethylene glycol was detected, urging parents to discontinue use immediately.
Go to source) has issued an urgent public advisory warning parents and healthcare providers to immediately stop using a popular children’s medicine, Almont-Kid Syrup, after it was found to be contaminated with a highly toxic industrial chemical, ethylene glycol (EG). The alert follows a laboratory report shared by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), East Zone, Kolkata, which confirmed that the syrup batch AL-24002 — commonly prescribed for treating symptoms such as allergy, hay fever, asthma, runny nose and other respiratory ailments — was adulterated with ethylene glycol.
Ethylene glycol is a colorless and odorless industrial chemical widely used in antifreeze and industrial solvents. It is highly poisonous if ingested, particularly by children, and can lead to severe organ damage, kidney failure or even death.
Regulatory Action and Public Safety MeasuresIn its notice, the DCA strongly advised the public to immediately discontinue the use of the syrup if in possession, and to report any stocks to the nearest Drugs Control Authority without delay.
Officials have also directed all drug inspectors and assistant directors across the state to alert retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and hospitals to freeze and withdraw all available stocks of the affected batch. They have been instructed to ensure that the syrup is neither sold nor dispensed under any circumstance.
The public has also been urged to report any possession of the product through the Drugs Control Administration’s toll-free number, as authorities step up monitoring and enforcement to prevent further risks to public health.
Manufacturer Details and Public AdvisoryThe contaminated Almont-Kid syrup was manufactured by Tridus Remedies, Bihar, according to the advisory. Health authorities have not yet released details on how the ethylene glycol contamination occurred or how widely the affected batch has been distributed.
Parents and caregivers have been cautioned to remain vigilant about symptoms of ethylene glycol poisoning, which can initially mimic alcohol intoxication — including dizziness, vomiting, and confusion — but can later progress to severe metabolic acidosis, kidney failure, and neurological damage if untreated.
Ongoing Drug Safety Concerns in IndiaThis alert comes amid broader concerns over pediatric cough syrup safety in India, following multiple incidents in 2025 where contaminated medicines were linked to serious health outcomes in children, including deaths in states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan due to toxic glycols in cough syrups.
Indian regulators have been under intense scrutiny for oversight mechanisms in pharmaceutical quality control, and authorities continue to tighten testing, monitoring, and enforcement to protect public health, especially vulnerable populations like children.
What Parents Should Do
- Stop using Almont-Kid Syrup immediately if you have it at home or in care.
- Check the batch number (AL-24002) and report to local drug authorities if you possess any bottles.
- Seek immediate medical attention if a child shows symptoms of poisoning following ingestion.
- Follow updates from health departments and the DCA for further guidance.
