Telangana to Discuss Ban on E-cigarettes upon Centre's Order

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 3, 2018 at 5:27 PM Indian Health News
Telangana's health administration is ready to discuss the ban on electronic alternatives to cigarettes following an advice from the center.
Telangana to Discuss Ban on E-cigarettes upon Centre's Order

The center has announced a ban on Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) such as e-cigarettes, vape, e-Sheesha, and e-Hookah. These substances are mainly used as a substitute for traditional cigarettes. It also informed the states to stop the sale of nicotine including online, manufacturing and importing them and a notice related to it has been circulated to the states on August 28.

In a move to this, the TS health officials have decided to address the issue during an upcoming meeting of the National Tobacco Control Programme after seeking an advice from all the stakeholders including a few NGO's.

The notice issued by the center also highlights that nicotine is banned in 30 countries due to its harmful effects.

Source: Medindia

