Telangana to Discuss Ban on E-cigarettes upon Centre's Order

Font : A- A+



Telangana's health administration is ready to discuss the ban on electronic alternatives to cigarettes following an advice from the center.

Telangana to Discuss Ban on E-cigarettes upon Centre's Order



The center has announced a ban on Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) such as e-cigarettes, vape, e-Sheesha, and e-Hookah. These substances are mainly used as a substitute for traditional cigarettes. It also informed the states to stop the sale of nicotine including online, manufacturing and importing them and a notice related to it has been circulated to the states on August 28.



‘E-cigarettes may be more harmful than beneficial. Following an advice from the center, Telangana is set to discuss the ban on e-cigarettes.’ In a move to this, the TS health officials have decided to address the issue during an upcoming meeting of the National Tobacco Control Programme after seeking an advice from all the stakeholders including a few NGO's.



The notice issued by the center also highlights that nicotine is banned in 30 countries due to its harmful effects.



Source: Medindia The center has announced a ban on Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) such as e-cigarettes, vape, e-Sheesha, and e-Hookah. These substances are mainly used as a substitute for traditional cigarettes. It also informed the states to stop the sale of nicotine including online, manufacturing and importing them and a notice related to it has been circulated to the states on August 28.In a move to this, the TS health officials have decided to address the issue during an upcoming meeting of the National Tobacco Control Programme after seeking an advice from all the stakeholders including a few NGO's.The notice issued by the center also highlights that nicotine is banned in 30 countries due to its harmful effects.Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement