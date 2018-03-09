Telangana to Discuss Ban on E-cigarettes upon Centre's Order

Telangana's health administration is ready to discuss the ban on electronic alternatives to cigarettes following an advice from the center.
The center has announced a ban on Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) such as e-cigarettes, vape, e-Sheesha, and e-Hookah. These substances are mainly used as a substitute for traditional cigarettes. It also informed the states to stop the sale of nicotine including online, manufacturing and importing them and a notice related to it has been circulated to the states on August 28.
‘E-cigarettes may be more harmful than beneficial. Following an advice from the center, Telangana is set to discuss the ban on e-cigarettes.’
In a move to this, the TS health officials have decided to address the issue during an upcoming meeting of the National Tobacco Control Programme after seeking an advice from all the stakeholders including a few NGO's.
The notice issued by the center also highlights that nicotine is banned in 30 countries due to its harmful effects.
Source: Medindia