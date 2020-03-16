medindia
Telangana Reports Third Novel Coronavirus Case

by Iswarya on  March 16, 2020
A 46-year-old man in Telangana with a travel history to the Netherlands, reports the third positive case of novel coronavirus, health officials said.

He was admitted to government-run Gandhi Hospital, and his condition was stated to be stable.
This is the third COVID-19 positive case from the state. The second case was reported on Saturday.


A 24-year-old girl student, who recently returned from Italy, was found positive on Saturday. Samples of two persons with suspected symptoms were sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. One of them was tested positive.

The second patient, who tested negative, will be discharged in a few days.

The first COVID-19 positive case was reported on March 2. The techie, who had returned from Dubai, was discharged from hospital on March 13.

Director of Public Health, G. Srinivas Rao, said the results of samples of 28 persons with suspected symptoms were awaited. A total of 22 persons with suspected symptoms were brought to the hospital and kept in isolation on Sunday.

A total of 85 suspected were reported on Sunday. They include 22 self-reported passengers.

As many as 63 people were kept under home quarantine on Sunday, taking the cumulative figure to 833.

Source: IANS

