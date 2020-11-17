Teeth Grinding and Facial Pain Raise Due to COVID-19 Stress

The study led by Dr. Alona Emodi-Perlman and Prof. Ilana Eli of TAU's Goldschleger School of Dental Medicine at TAU's Sackler Faculty of Medicine, was published in the
Questionnaires, answered by 1,800 respondents in Israel and Poland, were assessed for the presence and worsening of symptoms among the general population during the first COVID-19 lockdown.
The results concluded that the prevalence of jaw-clenching in the daytime rose from about 17% to 32%; and teeth-grinding at night rose from about 10% to 36%. A rise of about 15% in their severity is also seen.
The researchers also found that probability of TMD and Bruxism was much higher among respondents in Poland.
