medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Teens with Back Pain More Likely to Have Mental Health Problems, Risky Behaviors

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 11, 2018 at 11:38 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Teens with back pain are more likely to smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, and face mental problems such as anxiety and depression, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Public Health.
Teens with Back Pain More Likely to Have Mental Health Problems, Risky Behaviors
Teens with Back Pain More Likely to Have Mental Health Problems, Risky Behaviors

A new study indicates that adolescents who experience back pain more frequently are also more likely to smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, and report problems like anxiety and depression.

During adolescence, the prevalence of musculoskeletal pain (pain arising from the bones, joints or muscles) in general, and back pain, in particular, rises steeply. Although often dismissed as trivial and fleeting, adolescent back pain is responsible for substantial health care use, school absence, and interference with day-to-day activities in some children.

The aim of this study was to determine whether adolescents who experience back pain more often were also more likely to report other health risk indicators, such as alcohol use, smoking, school absenteeism, and depression or anxiety.

Researchers used data collected from approximately 6500 teenagers. The proportion of participants reporting smoking, drinking, and missing school rose incrementally with increasing frequency of pain.

For example, 14-15 year olds that experienced pain more than once a week were 2-3 times more likely to have drunk alcohol or smoked in the past month than those who rarely or never had pain. Similarly, students that experienced pain more than once a week were around twice as likely to have missed school in the previous term.

The trend with anxiety and depression was less clear, although there was a marked difference between the children who reported no pain, and those who reported frequent pain.

Back pain and unhealthy behaviors not only occur together but also track into adulthood. This means that they are responsible for current issues, and also have implications for future health.

Adolescent back pain may play a role in characterizing poor overall health, and risk of chronic disease throughout life. The researchers involved with the study believe this is of concern because the developing brain may be susceptible to negative influences of toxic substances, and use in early adolescence may increase the risk of substance abuse and mental health problems in later life.

"Findings like this provide an argument that we should be including pain in the broader conversation about adolescent health," said the paper's lead author, Steven Kamper.

"Unfortunately our understanding of the causes and impacts pain in this age group is quite limited, the area is badly in need of more research."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.

Smart Clothes Reduce Stress on Lower Back, Prevents Back Pain

Smart Clothes Reduce Stress on Lower Back, Prevents Back Pain

The smart mechanized underwear works based on the science of biomechanics and advances in wearable technology.

Can Heavy School Bag Cause Back Pain in Children?

Can Heavy School Bag Cause Back Pain in Children?

Causes of backache in adults can vary but majority of backaches in growing children is traced to heavy school bags. Backache in children is a common problem now with school bags becoming heavier.

Low Back-Pain is a Global Health Burden - Experts Call for Urgent Action

Low Back-Pain is a Global Health Burden - Experts Call for Urgent Action

Low back pain is a major health burden globally; a consequence of negligence and misinformation, and many current treatments such as opioids, injections, and surgery are useless, unnecessary and harmful.

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Back Injuries

Back Injuries

Common back injuries include strains, sprains and fracture and they can occur due to pressure or trauma.

Back Pain

Back Pain

Back pain or Backache is common due to poor posture, postural deformities and life style. Back pain can be classified anatomically as upper, lower and middle back pain.

Cervical Spondylosis

Cervical Spondylosis

Cervical spondylosis is a disorder in which there is abnormal wear on cervical vertebrae.

Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin problems, and as pastes or decoctions for wounds and injuries.

Traction For Lumbar Pain

Traction For Lumbar Pain

Traction is the maximum force imparted between two bony surfaces for distracting them without causing any injury.

More News on:

Back Pain Adolescence Depression Anxiety Disorder Cervical Spondylosis Reiki-A Holistic Healing Method Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises Flowers And What They Mean To Us Traction For Lumbar Pain Back Injuries Can Heavy School Bag Cause Back Pain in Children? 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

The Healthy Way of Eating with Sattvic Diet

The Healthy Way of Eating with Sattvic Diet

Sattvic diet is an ancient practice that is followed in Ayurveda. It is the purest form of food ...

 Kwashiorkor (Protein Malnutrition)

Kwashiorkor (Protein Malnutrition)

Kwashiorkor is caused by severe protein malnutrition and is characterized by collection of fluid ...

 Doravirine to Treat HIV-1 Infection

Doravirine to Treat HIV-1 Infection

Doravirine is used along with other antiretroviral medications to treat human immunodeficiency-1 ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive