medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Teens With a History of ADHD Require Effective Monitoring of Health Risks

by Ramya Rachamanti on  February 17, 2020 at 8:22 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Teens with a history of ADHD are at enhanced risk for various adverse outcomes, including sexually-transmitted infections (STIs), mental health conditions, and car accidents, according to the study published in the <Journal of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics>.
Teens With a History of ADHD Require Effective Monitoring of Health Risks
Teens With a History of ADHD Require Effective Monitoring of Health Risks

Researchers from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) wanted to better understand how primary care doctors addressed these risks with patients as they transitioned from childhood to young adulthood.

Show Full Article


They found that although doctors generally discuss depression, substance abuse, and suicide risk with patients who have a history of ADHD, they rarely discuss safe driving with them and most of the time they do not monitor patients for risky sexual behavior.

This is the first study to examine the clinical practices of primary care clinicians as children with ADHD advance through adolescence.

Although between 30% and 60% of children diagnosed with ADHD no longer meet full criteria for the disorder by late adolescence, those diagnosed before age 10 are at an increased risk for a variety of behavioral and medical concerns throughout adolescence.

Yet of the 262 patients with a history of ADHD studied, the CHOP team found driving readiness was discussed in only two instances, and sexual health risks were discussed with only 47% of youth.

"These findings identify opportunities to improve the care of adolescents with a history of ADHD," said Thomas Power, PhD, ABPP, senior author and Director of the Center for Management of ADHD at CHOP.

"Although doctors do a good job screening for many behavioral health risks, like suicide risk and depression, we need to be more aware of the dangers associated with driving and sexual health.

For example, our previous research shows teens with ADHD are more likely to be involved in a car accident particularly in the first month after receiving their driver's license, so this is definitely an issue that should be discussed with our patients."

Medication abuse, specifically the unlawful sharing of medication among youth, is another major area of concern for adolescent patients on medication for ADHD, yet the study found doctors rarely discussed this risk with these patients.

"We have found that clinicians are more skilled in addressing ADHD in childhood than in adolescence," said Power. "Additional resources and training are needed so we can ensure primary care clinicians are providing the best care for patients with ADHD as they develop through their teenage years."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurobiological disorder that affects normal behavior and impairs the ability to concentrate.

Diet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurological disorder that affects children of school going age and often subsides as the child matures.

Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities

Dyscalculia is a learning disability involving mathematics. Recognized by The WHO, it affects nearly 4  7% of the world population. If you have dyscalculia it tends to affect every aspect of your life.

Dyslexia

Dyslexia is a reading disability that occurs when the brain does not properly recognize and process certain symbols.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Mind-wandering

Mind wandering is a spontaneous and unintentional shifting of attention of thoughts from a primary task that can happen in varying degrees.

More News on:

DyslexiaAttention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)Bullying at School - Tips For SchoolsADHDDyscalculia / Learning DisabilitiesAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Health Insurance - IndiaDiet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity DisorderAcute Coronary SyndromeMind-wandering
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Coronavirus

Too Much Sitting May Up Heart Disease Risk in Aging Women

Cocoa can Help People With Peripheral Artery Disease Walk Again
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive