medindia

Teens Who Don't Date are Happier

by Iswarya on  September 6, 2019 at 12:46 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Chuck romance for a good life! Teenagers who don't date are happier than those who do, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of School Health.
Teens Who Don't Date are Happier
Teens Who Don't Date are Happier

The results refute the notion that non-daters are disturbed, researchers said, adding that efforts in schools that promote health should include non-dating as one option of healthy development.

Show Full Article


"In the end, school health educators, mental health professionals, and teachers should affirm social norms that support adolescents' individual freedom to decide whether to date or not, indicating that both are acceptable and healthy options," said study lead author Brooke Douglas from the University of Georgia.

The study, published in the Journal of School Health, included 594 students of Class 10. Researchers categorized them in four groups and compared them using teacher ratings and student questionnaires.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Depression Symptom Evaluation

Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.

Depression

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Depression

Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression

Read on to find out which herbs and herbal products are useful and effective in treating the chronic and recurring disorders such as anxiety and depression.

Holistic Management for Depression

Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.

What's New on Medindia

World Heart Federation's Global Roadmap on Prevention of CVD and Diabetes

Vegetarian and Pescetarian Diets Lower Risk of Coronary Heart Disease

Mushrooms can Lower Risk of Prostate Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive