Teens Who Don't Date are Happier

Chuck romance for a good life! Teenagers who don't date are happier than those who do, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of School Health.

The results refute the notion that non-daters are disturbed, researchers said, adding that efforts in schools that promote health should include non-dating as one option of healthy development.



The study, published in the Journal of School Health, included 594 students of Class 10. Researchers categorized them in four groups and compared them using teacher ratings and student questionnaires.



"In the end, school health educators, mental health professionals, and teachers should affirm social norms that support adolescents' individual freedom to decide whether to date or not, indicating that both are acceptable and healthy options," said study lead author Brooke Douglas from the University of Georgia.