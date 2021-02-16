by Anjanee Sharma on  February 16, 2021 at 5:31 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Teens More Likely to Use Marijuana After Legalization
New report states that since the legalization of marijuana for adult recreational use in 2016, Californian adolescents may be more likely to use marijuana.

"The apparent increase in marijuana use among California adolescents is surprising given the steady downward trend in marijuana use during years before legalization," says lead researcher Mallie J. Paschall.

Data from more than three million 7th, 9th, and 11th graders was analyzed by the researchers. Information on their grade, sex, race, ethnicity, and lifetime and past-30-day marijuana use was obtained. Questions on marijuana use included the words "smoke, vape, eat, or drink," reflecting the wide variety of marijuana products available.


Findings showed an 18% increase in the prevalence of lifetime marijuana use and a 23% increase in past-30-day marijuana use. Greater use of vaping products may be reflected in these numbers.

The overall increase was found to be more likely among those with historically lower rates of marijuana use. Findings also showed greater increases in marijuana use prevalence among youth in 'low-risk' groups, i.e., younger adolescents, females, non-Hispanic groups, and White groups, along with a greater overall decline in marijuana use among 'high-risk' groups.

Paschall finds these results concerning. He suggests that the greater increases in these low-risk groups could be due to marijuana use becoming more normative due to legalization.

The study also found greater increases in the frequency of past-30-day marijuana use among older adolescents, males, African American, and Asian youth who were regular users.

Paschall says that further research is needed to confirm the findings. A close look at what's happening at the local level is required, he adds, because of variations in marijuana policies in communities across California and the United States.

Information on how adolescents are getting marijuana and what forms of marijuana they are using should also be obtained. The researchers believe that the increasing availability of non-smoking products such as edibles may also be contributing to greater use.

The team suggests states and communities with legalized adult recreational marijuana use and sales should implement stricter regulations on the availability of marijuana to adolescents along with evidence-based prevention programs.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Marijuana
Marijuana (cannabis) is a drug obtained from the hemp plant and often abused for its psychoactive effects, though it has medicinal uses as well.
READ MORE
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa
READ MORE
Marijuana Legalization Spikes Syndrome Related to Weed Smoking
Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome is on a rise due to legalization of marijuana in many states across U.S.
READ MORE
Marijuana Increases Risk for Alcohol Use Disorder
The use of marijuana increases the risk for alcohol use disorder though initiation of drinking is due to peer and maternal influence.
READ MORE
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.
READ MORE
Drug Detox
Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

CannabisDrug AbuseDrug DetoxMarijuanaNeck Cracking