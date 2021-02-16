Teens More Likely to Use Marijuana After Legalization

Findings showed an 18% increase in the prevalence of lifetime marijuana use and a 23% increase in past-30-day marijuana use. Greater use of vaping products may be reflected in these numbers.The overall increase was found to be more likely among those with historically lower rates of marijuana use. Findings also showed greater increases in marijuana use prevalence among youth in 'low-risk' groups, i.e., younger adolescents, females, non-Hispanic groups, and White groups, along with a greater overall decline in marijuana use among 'high-risk' groups.Paschall finds these results concerning. He suggests that the greater increases in these low-risk groups could be due to marijuana use becoming more normative due to legalization.The study also found greater increases in the frequency of past-30-day marijuana use among older adolescents, males, African American, and Asian youth who were regular users.Paschall says that further research is needed to confirm the findings. A close look at what's happening at the local level is required, he adds, because of variations in marijuana policies in communities across California and the United States.Information on how adolescents are getting marijuana and what forms of marijuana they are using should also be obtained. The researchers believe that the increasing availability of non-smoking products such as edibles may also be contributing to greater use.The team suggests states and communities with legalized adult recreational marijuana use and sales should implement stricter regulations on the availability of marijuana to adolescents along with evidence-based prevention programs.Source: Medindia