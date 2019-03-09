medindia

Teenager Loses Eyesight Due to Poor Diet

by Iswarya on  September 3, 2019 at 2:06 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Experts are cautioning about the dangers of fussy eating after a teenager suffered irreversible vision loss after living on a diet of crisps and chips. The findings of the study are published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.
Teenager Loses Eyesight Due to Poor Diet
Teenager Loses Eyesight Due to Poor Diet

According to the authors, nutritional optic neuropathy should be considered in any patient with unexplained vision symptoms and poor diet, regardless of BMI.

Show Full Article


The risks for poor cardiovascular health, obesity, and cancer-associated with junk food consumption are well known, but poor nutrition can also permanently damage the nervous system, particularly vision.

Nutritional optic neuropathy is a dysfunction of the optic nerve usually caused by malabsorption, drugs, or poor diet combined with alcoholism and smoking. It is rare in developed countries. The condition is potentially reversible if caught early. But if left untreated, it leads to permanent blindness.

Researchers from Bristol Eye Hospital, Bristol, United Kingdom, report the case of a 14-year-old patient who first visited his family physician complaining of tiredness. Aside from being labeled a "fussy eater," the boy had a normal BMI and took no medications.

Tests showed macrocytic anemia and low vitamin B12 levels, which were treated with vitamin B12 injections and dietary advice. By age 15 years, the patient had developed sensorineural hearing loss and vision symptoms, but no cause was found. By age 17, the patient's vision had become progressively worse, to the point of blindness. The physicians investigated the patient's nutrition and found vitamin B12 deficiency, low copper and selenium levels, a high zinc level, and markedly reduced vitamin D level and bone mineral density.

The patient confessed that since elementary school, he had avoided foods with certain textures and only ate French fries, Pringles, white bread, processed ham slices, and sausage. By the time his condition was diagnosed, the patient had permanently impaired vision.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Inadequate Sleep can Cause Poor Dietary Choices

Recently scientists have discovered that sleep deprived teens are more prone to make fast food choices as compared to the well-rested ones.

Poor Diet Quality Linked to Frailty Risk

The quality of overall diet appeared to be more important than protein intake for a lower risk of frailty, revealed new research.

Poor Diet can Lead to Hundreds of Deaths in India: Lancet Study

Globally, one in five deaths is caused due to poor diet, with heart disease being the most significant contributor, followed by cancers and type 2 diabetes.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

Eat Right and Eat Well For Good Health - National Nutrition Week

Home Remedies for Birth Control

Chikungunya Virus Causes Chronic Joint Pain: Here's How
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive