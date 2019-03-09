Experts are cautioning about the dangers of fussy eating after a teenager suffered irreversible vision loss after living on a diet of crisps and chips. The findings of the study are published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

Teenager Loses Eyesight Due to Poor Diet

‘A teenager suffers from nutritional optic neuropathy, a dysfunction of the optic nerve caused by a diet low in nutrients required for nerve fibers in the eye to function. ’

Nutritional optic neuropathy is a dysfunction of the optic nerve usually caused by malabsorption, drugs, or poor diet combined with alcoholism and smoking. It is rare in developed countries. The condition is potentially reversible if caught early. But if left untreated, it leads to permanent blindness.



Researchers from Bristol Eye Hospital, Bristol, United Kingdom, report the case of a 14-year-old patient who first visited his family physician complaining of tiredness. Aside from being labeled a "fussy eater," the boy had a normal BMI and took no medications.



Tests showed macrocytic anemia and low vitamin B12 levels, which were treated with vitamin B12 injections and dietary advice. By age 15 years, the patient had developed sensorineural hearing loss and vision symptoms, but no cause was found. By age 17, the patient's vision had become progressively worse, to the point of blindness. The physicians investigated the patient's nutrition and found vitamin B12 deficiency, low copper and selenium levels, a high zinc level, and markedly reduced vitamin D level and bone mineral density.



The patient confessed that since elementary school, he had avoided foods with certain textures and only ate French fries, Pringles, white bread, processed ham slices, and sausage. By the time his condition was diagnosed, the patient had permanently impaired vision.



According to the authors, nutritional optic neuropathy should be considered in any patient with unexplained vision symptoms and poor diet, regardless of BMI.