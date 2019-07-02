Drinking alcohol heavily at an early age can have a prolonged effect on your brain. It has been found that excessive drinking at an early age tends to cause genetic changes in the amygdala of the brain. This region of the brain is mainly responsible for emotion, fear and anxiety.

Teenage Binge Drinking Can Cause Long-Term Changes In Emotional Center Of Brain

Binge drinking in adolescence has been shown to have lasting effects on the wiring of the brain and is associated with increased risk for psychological problems and alcohol use disorder later in life. Now, researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago Center for Alcohol Research in Epigenetics have shown that these kinds of epigenetic alterations have been linked to changes in behavior and disease. Their results, which are based on the analysis of postmortem human brain tissue, are published in the journal Translational Psychiatry. The researchers looked at postmortem human amygdala tissue obtained from the New South Wales Brain Tissue Resource Center in Sydney, Australia. The amygdala is the part of the brain involved in emotional regulation. The specimens were from the brains of 11 individuals who started drinking heavily before the age of 21 or early-onset drinkers; 11 individuals who began drinking seriously after the age of 21, known as late-onset drinkers; and 22 individuals with no history of alcohol use disorder. The average age of death of the individuals from whom the samples were taken was 58 years old for those without alcohol use disorder; 55 years old for early-onset drinkers; and 59 for late-onset alcoholics. Subhash Pandey, professor of psychiatry and director of the UIC Center for Alcohol Research in Epigenetics, and corresponding author on the paper, who is also a senior research career scientist at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, Chicago, said "we see that in these brain samples where there are abnormalities in another synaptic gene, Arc, possibly making abnormal connections between neurons." Pandey and his colleagues found that the increase in BDNF-AS in the early-onset drinkers is caused by decreased methylation of BDNF-AS. Methylation is a type of epigenetic change where a molecule containing a methyl group is added to another molecule and results in a change in genetic expression. The decreased methylation of BDNF-AS is believed to be caused by early-onset drinking and appears to be a long-lasting change. "The epigenetic changes we saw in the amygdala of early-onset drinkers can alter the normal function of the amygdala, which helps regulate our emotions, and may cause individuals to be more susceptible for things like anxiety, which we have shown in other studies or the development and maintenance of alcohol use disorder later in life," Pandey said. Source: Eurekalert