Teen Marijuana Use: A Hidden Catalyst for Mental Health Disorders

Adolescent cannabis use (ages 13–17) significantly increases the risk of developing serious psychiatric disorders by young adulthood. The data was revealed by a new JAMA Health Forum study. Following 463,396 participants through age 26, researchers found that teen marijuana use is linked to a doubled risk of psychosis and bipolar disorder, alongside higher rates of anxiety and depression.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The longitudinal research was conducted by experts from Kaiser Permanente, the University of California, San Francisco and the University of Southern California.
The findings underscore that cannabis use often precedes a mental health diagnosis by nearly two years, signaling an urgent need for early public health interventions.
Cannabis Use Linked to Doubled Risk of Psychosis and Bipolar DisorderThe study analyzed electronic health record data from routine pediatric visits between 2016 and 2023. Cannabis use preceded psychiatric diagnoses by an average of 1.7 to 2.3 years. The study’s longitudinal design strengthens evidence that adolescent cannabis exposure is a potential risk factor for developing mental illness.
“As cannabis becomes more potent and aggressively marketed, this study indicates that adolescent cannabis use is associated with double the risk of incident psychotic and bipolar disorders, two of the most serious mental health conditions,” said Lynn Silver, M.D., program director of the Getting it Right from the Start, a program of the Public Health Institute, and a study co-author.
“The evidence increasingly points to the need for an urgent public health response — one that reduces product potency, prioritizes prevention, limits youth exposure and marketing and treats adolescent cannabis use as a serious health issue, not a benign behavior.”
Rising Cannabis Use Among U.S. Adolescents: 8th to 12th Grade TrendsCannabis is the most used illicit drug among U.S. adolescents. The Monitoring the Future study shows use rising with grade level — from about 8% in 8th grade to 26% in 12th grade — and according to the 2024 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, more than 10% of all U.S. teens aged 12 to 17 report past-year use.
At the same time, average THC levels in California cannabis flower now exceed 20%, far higher than in previous decades, and concentrates can exceed 95% THC.
THC stands for Tetrahydrocannabinol (specifically Delta-9-THC). A "THC level" refers to the concentration of this psychoactive compound in a cannabis product, determining its potency and its impact on the brain.
Unlike many prior studies, the research examined any self-reported past-year cannabis use, with universal screening of teens during standard pediatric care, rather than focusing only on heavy use or cannabis use disorder.
Adolescent Cannabis Use Acts as an Independent Risk Factor for Anxiety and Depression“Even after accounting for prior mental health conditions and other substance use, adolescents who reported cannabis use had a substantially higher risk of developing psychiatric disorders — particularly psychotic and bipolar disorders,” said Kelly Young-Wolff, Ph.D., lead author of the study and senior research scientist at the Kaiser Permanente Division of Research.
“This study adds to the growing body of evidence that cannabis use during adolescence could have potentially detrimental, long-term health effects. It’s imperative that parents and their children have accurate, trusted, and evidence-based information about the risks of adolescent cannabis use.”
The study also found that cannabis use was more common among adolescents enrolled in Medicaid and those living in more socioeconomically deprived neighborhoods, raising concerns that expanding cannabis commercialization could exacerbate existing mental health disparities.
