Teen Marijuana Use: A Hidden Catalyst for Mental Health Disorders

Beyond mood, adolescent cannabis use is linked to a doubled risk of psychotic and bipolar disorders by early adulthood.

Adolescent Cannabis Use and Risk of Psychotic, Bipolar, Depressive, and Anxiety Disorders



by young adulthood.The data was revealed by a newstudy. Following 463,396 participants through age 26, researchers found that.(The longitudinal research was conducted by experts from Kaiser Permanente, the University of California, San Francisco and the University of Southern California.The findings underscore thatThe study analyzed electronic health record data from routine pediatric visits between 2016 and 2023. Cannabis use preceded psychiatric diagnoses by an average of 1.7 to 2.3 years. The study’s longitudinal design strengthens evidence that adolescent cannabis exposure is a potential risk factor for developing mental illness.“As cannabis becomes more potent and aggressively marketed,, two of the most serious mental health conditions,” said Lynn Silver, M.D., program director of the Getting it Right from the Start, a program of the Public Health Institute, and a study co-author.“The evidence increasingly points to the need for an urgent public health response — one that reducesand treats adolescent cannabis use as a serious health issue, not a benign behavior.”Cannabis is the most used illicit drug among U.S. adolescents. The Monitoring the Future study shows use rising with grade level — from about 8% in 8th grade to 26% in 12th grade — and according to the 2024 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, more than 10% of all U.S. teens aged 12 to 17 report past-year use.At the same time, average THC levels in California cannabis flower now exceed 20%, far higher than in previous decades, and concentrates can exceed 95% THC.(specifically Delta-9-THC). A "THC level" refers to the, determining its potency and its impact on the brain.Unlike many prior studies, the research examined any self-reported past-year cannabis use,or cannabis use disorder.“Even after accounting for prior mental health conditions and other substance use,,” said Kelly Young-Wolff, Ph.D., lead author of the study and senior research scientist at the Kaiser Permanente Division of Research.“This study adds to the growing body of evidence that cannabis use during adolescence could have potentially detrimental, long-term health effects. It’s imperative that parents and their children have accurate, trusted, and evidence-based information about the risks of adolescent cannabis use.”The study also found that, raising concerns that expanding cannabis commercialization could exacerbate existing mental health disparities.Source-Eurekalert