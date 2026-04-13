Teen Birth Rates Hit Record Low Amid 1.6 Births Per Woman U.S. Fertility Rate

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Big shift in #USfertility! #Adolescentpregnancies and teen birth rates hit record lows, but the general fertility rate fell to 53.1 per 1,000 women of reproductive age (15–44). This evolution reshapes the country’s future healthcare infrastructure. #CDC2026 #fertilitytrends #pregnancy #teenhealth #maternalhealth #infanthealth #teenpregnancy #demographics