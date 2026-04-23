Technostress and Eye Fatigue: The Emerging Digital Age Crisis

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know?

Tired of #digitaleyestrain (DES)? Over 50%-80% of teachers face DES worldwide. Constant #technostress leads to #eyefatigue, #blurredvision, and #neckpain. Proper #ergonomics and screen breaks can beat #stress, revitalizing your psychosocial health. #visionproblems #eyedisorders #healthtech #DES #computervisionsyndrome #eyehealth #occupationalhealth #screentime