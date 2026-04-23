Technostress and Eye Fatigue: The Emerging Digital Age Crisis

Digital tools boost productivity but contribute to stress and computer vision syndrome. Balance is key for educator health.
Digital technology is now a cornerstone of university teaching, yet prolonged screen time poses significant health risks. A recent qualitative study in Qualitative Research in Medicine & Healthcare examines this growing concern. Lead researcher Alex S. Borromeo, from the College of Nursing at Bulacan State University, explores how educators in the Philippines navigate digital eye strain (DES) and computer vision syndrome(CVS).(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Beyond the Screen: Lived Experiences and Coping Strategies of Educators Facing Digital Eye Strain in a Philippine University
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The findings highlight the intersection of ergonomics, eye health, and the cognitive changes triggered by heavy technology use.
As academic workloads increasingly shift online, understanding these lived experiences is vital for maintaining work-life balance and developing effective digital health coping strategies for faculty.
Digital Eye Strain is Intensified by Technostress, Leading to Blurred VisionDigital eye strain (DES), or computer vision syndrome (CVS), is a cluster of visual and physical symptoms caused by prolonged screen use. It manifests as blurred vision, ocular fatigue, dry eyes, and neck pain.
University educators are highly vulnerable as lesson prep and virtual teaching extend beyond work hours. Beyond appropriate ergonomic setups, DES is worsened by technostress, the psychological strain caused due to constant connectivity with digital exposure.
This study looks at how constant digital demands blur the line between work and home, taking a heavy toll on our eyes and overall peace of mind.
Computer Vision Syndrome Limits Focus and Lesson PlanningResearch shows that digital eye strain (DES) affects around 50% to 80% of teachers globally. This high prevalence marks it as a serious occupational health concern rather than a minor inconvenience.
Educators in the Philippines and worldwide report that computer vision syndrome (CVS) symptoms like ocular fatigue and blurred vision that hinder concentration and slow down grading or lesson planning.
Persistent screen exposure without preventive eye care reduces instructional quality and increases reliance on corrective lenses. As digital tools become essential to academia, managing workplace ergonomics and screen time is vital to protecting faculty eye health and wellbeing.
Why Vision Screenings and Anti-Reflective Glasses are EssentialOptimizing screen ergonomics is the primary defense against digital eye strain. Experts recommend maintaining a proper viewing distance, positioning screens slightly below eye level, and using ambient lighting to eliminate glare. Research shows that poor posture and lack of rest breaks directly increase the severity of computer vision syndrome.
Educational programs can improve eye health awareness, but many faculty members still rely on improvised workstations that lack proper support. Beyond physical setups, routine vision screenings and computer-optimized glasses with anti-reflective coatings are essential.
These preventive measures reduce visual load, ensuring educators can sustain digital productivity without compromising their long-term wellbeing.
The Role of Workplace Policy and Institutional Support in Managing Well-BeingThe study analyzed nine faculty members with moderate-to-severe digital eye strain. Interviews revealed that symptoms like eye fatigue, headaches, and blurred vision created significant discomfort, profoundly affecting both their professional productivity and home life.
Researchers identified four key themes:
- Digital health resilience
- Workstation ergonomics
- Work-life integration
- Policy support
The study proposes a coping framework where digital eye strain is shaped by more than just symptoms. It highlights how workplace conditions, institutional support, and policy play critical roles in managing health, moving beyond individual efforts to a broader system of educator wellbeing.
Borromeo suggests that solutions must move beyond individual efforts. He advocates for universities to implement ergonomic assessments, structured screen breaks, and eye health programs. Strengthening digital wellness education can help build safer, more sustainable academic environments.
Reference:
- Beyond the Screen: Lived Experiences and Coping Strategies of Educators Facing Digital Eye Strain in a Philippine University - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2532204426000122?via%3Dihub)
Source-Medindia