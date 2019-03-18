medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Team-Based Care Is The Key To Successful Care Of Pregnant Women with Heart Failure

by Mohamed Fathima S on  March 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Heart failure in pregnant women possesses serious health risks to both the infant and mother. But, what could be possibly done to protect the mother and the growing infant? With a multi-disciplinary team-based approach involving cardiac and maternal/fetal/newborn specialists, who usually do not work together, to favorably team up to save both the mom and the baby, claim many clinicians.
Team-Based Care Is The Key To Successful Care Of Pregnant Women with Heart Failure
Team-Based Care Is The Key To Successful Care Of Pregnant Women with Heart Failure

In a case study presented at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions in New Orleans on March 16, clinicians from the Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute demonstrated how multiple medical teams across several different disciplines saved the life of both the mother and child after she was transferred from a smaller, local hospital.

"This case represents an enormous team effort and shows what it takes to see a critically-ill patient through the course of a unique and very challenging illness," said Kismet Rasmusson, DNP, FNP, of the Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute.

The 36-year-old patient was 22 weeks pregnant when she came to an Intermountain hospital with shortness of breath, but no prior history of heart disease.

When doctors realized her heart was failing -- either from idiopathic cardiomyopathy with an unknown cause, or pregnancy associated cardiomyopathy -- she was transferred to the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute.

Cardiomyopathy leads to heart failure - a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. About 6.2 million Americans have some type of heart failure, including women and men. According to a recent study in JAMA, maternal deaths in the US are high, with 10% of them related to cardiomyopathy, yet 60% of these are preventable with optimal treatments and coordinating care. That's exactly what this team had to offer this patient.

For seven weeks, the mother's care was managed by multiple teams, including heart failure cardiologists with the OB team. To develop a full plan of care, the rest of the team was assembled that included critical care physicians, interventional cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons, specialized nurses, cath lab and surgical staff, the staffs of Intermountain Medical Center's Thoracic ICU and Newborn ICU, pharmacists, advanced practice clinicians, and cardiovascular nurses. Social workers also supported both the patient and her spouse.

"We had two goals -- first to let the baby mature enough so the baby would have a better outcome, and second to keep the mom as stable as we could with her terribly weak heart muscle," said Rasmusson.

The baby was delivered at 29 weeks - about 11 weeks early. The team knew the delivery was risky and required advanced planning ahead of time. They held two meetings before the delivery date to discuss the sequence of events and roles of all team members, which included mechanically-supporting the mother's heart during a cesarean-section surgery in the cardiac catheterization lab.

The sequence of the complicated delivery included intubation, pulmonary artery catheter insertion, temporary mechanical support insertion, cesarean-section delivery, sending the baby to the newborn intensive care unit with her father, and post-delivery intensive care monitoring.

After delivery, the mother's heart remained very weak, so she had a left ventricle assist device (LVAD) implanted, which provided more durable mechanical support for her heart and served as a bridge to a heart transplant, which she received eight months after delivery.

The baby is now nearly five years old, and both the baby and mother are doing well, Rasmusson said.

"The patient in this unique case had the best possible outcome we all hoped for," she added. "Only through the experts within our different teams, having the depth of their skill and experience, and our commitment to delivering the best care could this be possible for women as in this case and for others like her."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 

Cardiac Pacemaker for Abnormal Heart Rhythms

A pacemaker stimulates the heart with electrical signals when it detects arrhythmias of the heart. Pacemakers are classified based on the number of lead electrodes used and the type of pacing involved.

Cardiogenic Shock

Cardiogenic shock is defined as reduced cardiac output due to inability of the heart to pump adequate blood in the presence of a normal blood volume.

CoQ10

Vitamin-like CoQ10 helps generate energy for the cells to function at their optimum level. Secondary to its role in energy production, CoQ10 also functions as a potent antioxidant.

Anemia in Pregnancy

Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or folate reserves of the body and this is reflected as anemia.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called  Congenital heart diseases.

Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy

A modified diet rich in Folate, Vitamin B12 and Iron is essential for the rapid rise in hemoglobin level.

Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy

About 95% of the anemia cases are due to iron deficiency.

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Breech Presentation and Delivery Congenital Heart Disease Heart Pregnancy and Complications Healthy Heart Anemia in Pregnancy Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Statins 

What's New on Medindia

Chew Your Food Well

Amazing 7 Ways to Deal with Exam Stress

Health Benefits of Ivy Gourd
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive