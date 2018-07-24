medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Education News

Teachers Help Vulnerable Children Improve Their Language Skills

by Rishika Gupta on  July 24, 2018 at 7:31 PM Education News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Disadvantaged kids tend to learn and improve their language skills from other kids and teachers in preschools. This usually happens when they talk and interact with them. The findings of this study are published in the journal of PLOS ONE.
Teachers Help Vulnerable Children Improve Their Language Skills
Teachers Help Vulnerable Children Improve Their Language Skills

Language sets the stage for how children grow, develop, and learn. The University of Miami, Assistant Professor of Psychology Lynn Perry, whose research focuses on language and cognitive development in children, says a child's early years of language development are critical for the fundamentals of school readiness, such as literacy skills and social and emotional growth.

In a recent study, Perry and a team of fellow researchers who examined child speech interactions over the course of a year at the UM Linda Ray Intervention Center found that vulnerable children benefit from conversations with their peers and their teachers.

"For two decades, the Linda Ray Intervention Center, a research program in the Department of Psychology, has focused on the developmental needs of vulnerable children ages 0 to 3 who are compromised by child maltreatment and maternal substance abuse," said Director Lynne Katz, who is also a research associate professor at UM. "Critical to that research is understanding the communication experiences in the classroom between children and their teachers, as well as peer-to-peer interactions."

The study, which measured language experiences in a childcare setting specifically for low-income, high-risk children, examined how language use and development in 2- and 3-year-old children were influenced by what they heard from their teachers and their peers.

"Previous research on language development looked mostly at the role of parent-child interaction within a home setting or a lab environment, which means we're missing a big part of a child's everyday life--the classroom," said Perry. "We know that parent language is important for children's development and their academic achievement, but we don't have much research on what happens in the daycare or preschool setting."

Using a device called a Language ENvironment Analysis (LENA) recorder, Perry collected hundreds of hours of audio recordings at the center. Children wore the LENA recorder in a pocket on the front of their T-shirts once a week. LENA software then assessed whether the recorded audio was speech or not and whether the speech came from the child wearing the recorder or from an adult or another child talking to them.

"The use of cutting-edge LENA recording devices has broadened our data collection options and allowed us to work as a team to both examine language experiences and utilize data to provide feedback to teachers upon which to build their strategies for infants and toddlers with developmental delays," said Katz.

After studying hours of the audio data, Perry found that the speech children heard from other children was positively related to their own language use, meaning children who heard the most from their peers learned more new words and vocalized more during the course of the year. Additionally, there was a positive association between a teacher talking and children's language use and development--but only when that teacher talked to the child in a back-and-forth conversation, rather than just talking to the child with no opportunity for the child to respond.

"One important aspect of the study that stands out to me is how important it was to see those conversational turns with teachers, that back-and-forth conversation with the child is very beneficial. We talked to the teachers at Linda Ray about the results, and they are very excited about this finding and currently brainstorming additional opportunities to have conversations with children," adds Perry.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Related Links

UK School Holidays Must be for a Shorter Duration to Assist Poor Kids

UK School Holidays Must be for a Shorter Duration to Assist Poor Kids

An adviser to Prime Minister David Cameron has said that school holidays in Britain should be shortened as a way to assist poorer children.

Vaccine Preservation for the World's Poor Kids

Vaccine Preservation for the World's Poor Kids

All vaccines do need proper refrigeration facilities to preserve their structure and immunogenicity, we all know that

Sparsh to Help Poor Kids With Muscular Problems

Sparsh to Help Poor Kids With Muscular Problems

More than 200 poor children under the age of 16 years suffering from complex musculo-skeletal issues will be treated by the charitable wing of Sparsh Hospital.

Poor Kids are Less Likely to be Nearsighted Than Their Wealthier Peers

Poor Kids are Less Likely to be Nearsighted Than Their Wealthier Peers

A scientific team has found that poor kids are far less likely to be nearsighted than their wealthier peers.

Stuttering

Stuttering

Stuttering, stammering or disfluency is a speech disorder that can hamper communication and affect a persons quality of life. Its impact can be treated effectively by stuttering therapy.

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids Stuttering 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Marasmus / Protein-Energy Malnutrition

Marasmus / Protein-Energy Malnutrition

Marasmus is a severe potentially life threatening form of malnutrition caused by a diet deficient ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Rice

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Rice

Black rice was once reserved only for the kings. But, today everyone can avail the benefits of ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Lazy eye or amblyopia occurs when sight in one eye is less than the other in early childhood due to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...