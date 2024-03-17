About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
TB Survivors Rally to Accelerate Eradication Efforts in India

by Karishma Abhishek on Mar 17 2024 11:48 PM

In anticipation of World TB Day on March 24, Survivors Against TB (SATB), driven by TB survivors, experts, and advocates, sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pressing for expedited measures to eradicate the disease in India (1 Trusted Source
Tuberculosis

Go to source).
While India has committed to eliminating TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global target of 2030, the country is currently facing a large burden of the most infectious disease, the SATB wrote in the letter.

Diet in Tuberculosis
Diet in Tuberculosis
Patients with tuberculosis should eat a healthy diet so that they build up their immunity to fight against tuberculosis.
They said that millions are affected by TB in India, and nearly 400,000 people die every year from the disease in the country.

In the letter, they called for immediate action to expand “access to free, accurate, and affordable TB diagnosis,”, especially in remote and marginalized communities.
Community-led Efforts are Crucial in the Fight The list also included “investment in diagnostic facilities, mobile testing units, and access to rapid and molecular testing; access to free and accurate treatment, high-quality drugs, and shorter regimens.”

“Challenges such as limited access to diagnosis and treatment, stigma, socioeconomic barriers, and out-of-pocket expenses persist, and are hindering progress in tackling TB effectively even today,” said Ashna Ashesh, public health professional, lawyer, and MDR TB survivor, in a statement.

Skin Tuberculosis
Skin Tuberculosis
Skin tuberculosis is a rare form of tuberculosis that occurs outside the lung. Infection is exogenous through contact or internally from another infectious site.
Apart from counseling and management support for patients, the SATB recommended measures to “prevent stock-outs in both public and private sectors.”

Stressing the importance of nutrition among TB patients, the SATB also called for increasing the Nikshay Poshan Yojana scheme to at least Rs. 2,000 per month from the current Rs 500, and to integrate mental health services.

Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis
Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis
Drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) is a globally serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It occurs as multidrug-resistant or MDR TB or in its more severe form, extensively drug-resistant or XDR TB.
"India has the capacity to make significant strides towards ending TB. We need to prioritize the voices and needs of TB survivors in shaping policies and interventions," added Chapal Mehra, Convenor of SATB, in the statement.

Reference:
  1. Tuberculosis - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/tuberculosisS)


Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis
Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis
Extra pulmonary tuberculosis is infection of tissues and organs other than the lungs by mycobacterium tuberculosis and related organisms.
Source-IANS


